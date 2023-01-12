Indonesian President Joko Widodo ‘regrets’ past human rights abuses

Key points Indonesia’s president has expressed “deep regret” for the murder of 500,000 people in the mid-1960s.

The violence began in late 1965 when the military launched a purge of communists it believed were plotting a coup.

Joko Widodo pledged to compensate the victims and their families and swore that this would not happen again in the future.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has expressed deep regret for gross human rights abuses during the nation’s tumultuous postcolonial past, dating back to the massacre of suspected communists and sympathizers in the mid-1960s.

At least 500,000 people have died, some historians and activists say, in the violence that began in late 1965 when the military launched a purge of Communists it said were plotting a coup.

A million or more people were imprisoned on suspicion of being communists during the crackdown, and in 1967 General Suharto ousted President Sukarno, Indonesia’s independence leader, and headed the largest Muslim-majority country in the world for three decades.

Mr Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, recently received a report from a team he appointed last year to investigate Indonesia’s bloody history, after promising to look into the issue when he came to power in 2014.

He cited 11 other rights incidents, covering a period between 1965 and 2003, including the murder and abduction of students blamed on security forces during protests against Suharto’s autocracy in the late 1990s.

“As head of state, I recognize that there have been gross human rights violations that have occurred in many events,” Mr. Widodo said.

“And I deeply regret that these violations have occurred.”

There were also around 1,200 people killed in riots in 1998 often targeting the Chinese community, a minority sometimes resented for their perceived wealth.

Jokowi said the government would seek to restore victims’ rights “fairly and wisely without denying judicial resolution”, but did not specify how.

He also cited rights abuses in the restive Papua region and during an insurgency in Aceh province.

Victims, their relatives and rights groups questioned whether Jokowi’s government was serious about holding anyone accountable for past atrocities.

Rights activists note that the attorney general’s office, charged with investigating rights abuses, has often dismissed such cases.

“For me … what is important is that the president gives assurances that gross rights violations will not happen again by bringing the alleged perpetrators to justice,” said Maria Catarina Sumarsih, an official at retirement, whose son Wawan was shot in 1998. while helping an injured student.

Usman Hamid of Amnesty International said victims should receive reparations and serious past crimes should be resolved “through judicial means”.

Winarso, coordinator of a group that cares for survivors of the 1965 bloodshed, said that even if the president’s recognition was insufficient, it could open a space for discussion of the massacres.

“If President Jokowi is serious about past human rights abuses, he should first order the government to investigate these massacres, document mass graves and trace their families, match graves and their families, as well as to set up a commission to decide what to do next,” said Andreas Harsono, Indonesia researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Jokowi’s administration has come under fire for its commitment to human rights after parliament last month ratified a controversial penal code that critics say undermines civil liberties.