Five misleading claims made by Imran Khan about the JIT





Last week, former Prime Minister Imran Khan made several statements related to the findings of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), including that it found evidence suggesting that three armed men were present on the day Khan been attacked.

The allegation is incorrect.

– On January 5, in a televised speech, Imran Khan, who is also the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleged that the JIT, formed by the Punjab government on November 15, disclosed the following :

– Three gunmen fired at Khan and the PTI rally on November 3.

– Moazzam was killed accidentally, because the real target of the gunmen was the main defendant, Naveed.

– A polygraph test showed Naveed lied about being in contact with only one other person. There was a whole plan behind the [attack]Khan said.

– Naveed also lied that he had no firearms training. He was trained [gun]man, Khan added.

– The claim that the attacker, Naveed, was religiously motivated was revealed by the JIT findings.

All of the JIT’s findings have been submitted to the court.

Four of the five members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) have now come forward to refute Imran Khan’s unsubstantiated claims, in a joint letter sent to the police officer in the capital Lahore, the organizer of the JIT.

The letter was signed by: Khurram Ali, RPO DG Khan, Ehsan Ullah Chohan, SP/AIG Monitoring, Naseeb Ullah Khan, SSP Intelligence CTD Punjab and Tariq Mehboob, SP Pothohar Division, Rawalpindi.

In the letter, the four members debunked the following claims:

Statement: There were three armed men.

ECE Members: There is no credible evidence in the file to show that there was more than one arson/perpetrator.

Claim: Moazzam was accidentally killed when the real target was Naveed.

JIT Members: It remains to be determined who was responsible for Moazzam’s death.

Claim: A polygraph test showed that Naveed lied about being in contact with only one other person.

JIT Members: So far, no data/call records or witnesses have been found that links the main defendant to anyone else involved in the planning of the crime.

Allegation: The allegation that the attacker is religiously motivated was revealed by the findings of the JIT.

JIT Members: The investigation of the case registered in Green Town, Lahore is still not complete and making it a basis/motive for this important case at this stage makes no sense.

