Ankara’s ties with Damascus: from reversal to interaction

TEHRAN – The Arab Spring movement, which began in Tunisia, quickly affected all Arab countries in North Africa and some in West Asia.

Immediately after the unrest began, the Tunisian president handed over power, then Mubarak in Egypt and Gaddafi in Libya. Mubarak gave up power so that so-called democracy could flourish in the Middle East.

After developments in North Africa caused fundamental changes, some countries in West Asia and beyond concluded that they were able to handle similar scenarios for some countries in the region.

West Asia, where all change and development is watched with great sensitivity by regional and global powers, has been caught up in unwanted violence.

The Zionist regime, the United States and some Western countries on the one hand, and Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and several other countries on the other hand have started to implement the model that started in South Africa. North.

In order to implement the model mentioned above, they needed a field where the implementation of this model could be tested. They chose Syria, because it was at the forefront of the resistance front, was accepted by all parties in the region and outside the region. And on March 15, 2011, the civil war in Syria began with the aim of eliminating the popular government.

The war started by infiltrating the Syrian army and a group called the Free Syrian Army (FSA) was formed, but when the FSA was severely defeated by the Syrian army and its allies, the hostile countries adopted the strategy of mercenary fighters, or in other words, hired terrorists, to destroy Syria.

The Syrian conflict is one of the worst wars the region has seen in the last century. In March 2022, 499,657 to 610,000 people are said to have been killed in this long war.

Turkey was one of the main supporters of the war in Syria, but the war was unsuccessful and Bashar al-Assad remained in power with the support of his allies. Assad’s resistance caused Arab countries to correct their position vis-à-vis Syria and some of them reopened their embassies.

But Turkey was in a different situation due to common borders and concerns it had in post-war Syria.

The country continued its hostile actions for some time, but Ankara appears to have reached the same conclusion as its Arab allies.

Consequently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces the “possibility” of his meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in the near future.

A week after a meeting between the defense ministers of Turkey and Syria, Erdogan said on January 5 that he “could” sit down with Assad to foster peace and stability in Syria.

Erdogan’s use of the word “may” to meet Assad is due to the fact that the Syrian president had previously rejected Erdogan’s request to meet.

Why Erdogan is changing his strategy

Now the question is why the Turkish leader changed his strategy.

Turkey and Syria have mutual interests in the current situation, and Ankara will demand strong guarantees from Syria for the return of refugees to their country, a former Turkish diplomat has said.

During the war, many Syrian refugees entered Turkey and this became a challenge for Ankara.

On December 31, 2022, Al Jazeera reported: After Turkey and Syria severed relations for about 11 years, the defense ministers of the two countries met in Moscow on Wednesday December 28 in the presence of their Russian counterparts. These ministers agreed to form joint committees of defense and intelligence officials. These commissions will begin their meetings at the end of January in Moscow. After that, meetings will be held in Ankara and Damascus.

In this regard, Fikret Ozir, a former Turkish diplomat, said: Turkey tried to resolve the Syrian crisis through the Astana and Geneva processes, and now it is trying to activate the processes which are at an impasse. . Turkey is trying to realize its internal security and its borders with Syria and the return of Syrian refugees to their country. This question depends on the ongoing negotiations between Syria and Turkey.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar previously announced: The return of Syrian refugees must be voluntary and safe. Turkey expressed its readiness to cooperate in this regard.

Now Erdogan has decided to change his country’s hostile relations with Syria. He wants to return to the pre-war state, but there are certain considerations in this direction.

Bond cementing is a tool to advance internal goals

Salahuddin Hawa, in an article written by the Washington Institute, discusses the possibility of contact between the Turkish and Syrian sides, including the possibility of a call between the two presidents, which will absolutely benefit Ankara.

“The AKP government is working to strip Turkey’s internal opposition of the maps it relies on for its election propaganda in the months leading up to Turkey’s June 2023 elections,” Hawa said.

In the past, the Turkish opposition has clung to the Syrian refugee issue as an explanation for Turkey’s internal and external crises, and opposition figures have proposed that normalizing relations with the Syrian regime is the best way to do so. solve, as the electronic Modon newspaper reported on the Turkish website Deutsche Welle on August 4.

Thus, many observers interpret recent statements by Erdogan and Cavusoglu as an attempt to prevent the Turkish opposition from benefiting from this card. The statements of Turkish officials on the development of a plan for the “voluntary” return of one million Syrian refugees to northern Syria can be placed in the same context as the extraction of papers from the Turkish opposition with which she will contest the 2023 elections.

Cementing ties, a tool to advance regional and global goals

It appears that Turkey is also considering easing its relations with Syria as a tool to advance its regional and global goals.

Turkey aims to solve the Kurdish problem in the border area by improving relations with Syria.

Turkey does not have the support of the United States in its relations with the Kurds, and Erdogan wants to end the affair with the support of President Assad so that he can use it as a bargaining chip in the next few months. elections.

Erdogan is also trying to finalize the talks with Damascus through the mediation of Moscow, on the one hand, to have the upper hand in his military cooperation with Russia, including in future purchases of anti-missile shields, and on the other hand, to play a role in Russia’s strategy in the region and the world after the war in Ukraine.