The problems with Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID-to-zero exit plan

Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term for at least five years as leader of the Communist Party of China (CCP) at the National Party Congress held in Beijing in October 2022, despite his zero COVID lockdowns. In doing so, he successfully challenged the decades-old tradition of the CPP of avoiding excessive concentration of power in one person.

However, in a completely unexpected and shocking twist of fate, this turns out to be an anti-climax for Xi. From the recent statistics of China’s record COVID-19 cases and the explosive scenario of COVID-19 infections across China, Xi seems for once clueless about an exit strategy from the domestic mess on his hands.

Zero-COVID Protests against the white paper

The protests seen across China in November 2022 were rare to say the least, especially in the Xi era. Chinese citizens have spoken out openly against its zero COVID policy. And the protests have spread to various cities and regions in China for consecutive days.

The symbolic holding of a blank white sheet of paper by hundreds of protesters, whether in Beijing or Shanghai, backed by the cacophonous sound of numerous horns, has brought global attention to the harrowing plight of people residing in China.

The trigger for the unprecedented protests across China was a fire at a tower block in the city of Urumqi. It killed 10 people in the remote northwest region of Xinjiang.

The victims could not have escaped due to the strict zero-COVID lockdown policy.

The incident exposed the barbarism of state authorities, triggering a wave of protests the likes of which China had not seen in years. Not since the June 1989 student protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square has China faced such public anger. Sadly, the Tiananmen protests resulted in a human massacre that the world still remembers.

Members of the new Politburo leadership appear with General Secretary Xi Jinping on October 23. (Kyodo)

Xi Jinping and his loyalists

The public expression of dissent against Xi Jinping’s strict zero COVID policy has sent tremors of disbelief through the CCP leadership and its leader.

This comes against the backdrop of a standing committee of the CCP’s all-powerful Politburo that is teeming with Xi loyalists. It seems that loyalty to Xi is the highest political priority in China today, helped by the fact that there are no challengers to Xi’s grip on power.

Advertising

Ever since Xi Jinping took over the reins of China in 2012, he has pursued a despotic and hardline agenda within the CCP. For a decade now, politics in China has been replete with examples where Xi’s vision has become central to China’s future.

When Xi Jinping confirmed his apparent position as China’s most powerful generational leader in October 2022, few would have thought of the extraordinary chaos that was to follow.

Zero-Covid and the tragic experience of the pandemic in China

Since the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the controversy over its origin, namely, in the city of Wuhan, China, the the global death toll from COVID-19 has reached a distressing 6.72 million and cash.

In my JAPAN Forward of May 2021 column, I asked “What did China do in the lab in Wuhan?” Many calls have been made to declassify information and intelligence relating to the origin of the COVID19 virus and its potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Whether it’s successfully derailing the WHO investigation in Wuhan or clouding discussions and investigations of the Wuhan lab, China has a lot to answer for and give back to the world.

Throughout these nightmarish three years for humanity, Xi Jinping has maintained a brutal and draconian zero COVID policy at home. This policy has resulted in entire neighborhoods in massive cities being locked down for months at a time. Under the strict controls, many people were forced into quarantine camps.

Workers in protective gear direct residents to nucleic acid testing during the zero-CORONA lockdown in Shanghai, China April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

Today, the Chinese healthcare system, which serves the country’s 1.4 billion people, is collapsing. It is under pressure and overwhelmed with incoming patients who have been infected by the waves of the virus that have swept the country.

A disaster of its own making

From being the one-man dictator of a nation descending further into autocracy, what a turnaround it has become for Xi Jinping. The world has failed to get China to reserve for the global spread of the virus originating from Wuhan. Meanwhile, the CCP recklessly handed Xi a historic third term with unlimited power.

Ultimately, the people of the People’s Republic of China took the floor. As the world seemingly displayed an ambivalent attitude toward China during the humanitarian devastation, China’s own citizens took responsibility for speaking out. [read screaming] truth to power. This is what the Zero-COVID protests in China have demonstrated.

There does not appear to be a concrete exit strategy from the chaos of COVID. In its wake, the latest wave that has gripped China could well be the start of a new domestic catastrophe.

RELATED:

Author: Dr. Monika Chansoria

Dr. Monika Chansoria is a Tokyo-based senior researcher at the Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA). Follow her on Twitter @MonikaChansoria