Defiant Imran swears to defy all red lines





LAHORE:

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday his party’s parliamentarians were being forced to switch allegiance, saying lawmakers had been told a “red line” had been drawn on the party and that he had no future in Pakistani politics.

Addressing the party’s parliamentary meeting from his residence in Zaman Park via video link, Imran observed that no one had the power to draw a red line on anyone except Almighty Allah.

He said those who threatened PTI parliamentarians with changing their loyalties were “living in a fool’s paradise”.

“Let my leg wound heal. I’ll be back on the streets and show them (the establishment) how to erase the red line from my name. I see this ‘Haqeeqi Azadi Movement’ not as politics but as a struggle for real independence for Pakistan,” the former prime minister said.

“I am truly proud of my party’s parliamentarians and allies for their courageous stance and their rejection of monetary and other offers to change their loyalties,” he added.

Imran alleged that a sum of Rs 1.25 billion was offered to five PTI lawmakers (from Muzaffargarh) to switch loyalties.

He hoped that the PTI would be able to achieve its goal, saying that the Punjab Assembly would be dissolved and the party would stand in the general election after winning the vote of confidence from Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

He welcomed independent MPA Bilal Warriach to the party and praised the PML-Q and its leaders for their support for the PTI.

He called on PTI lawmakers to begin preparations for new elections.

“We will sacrifice our two legislatures to hold elections in two provinces (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab) and return to the assemblies with a fresh and strong mandate,” he said.

The former prime minister said the response PTI received from people was unprecedented in the country’s history.

“No political party has ever acquired such popularity [as the PTI] which is evident from the fact that despite the full support of the institutions, the ‘imported government’ failed to defeat the PTI in all the by-elections,” he said.

“It happened for the first time in the history of the country that people took to the streets against the change of government,” he added.

The PTI President again called on the judiciary to protect basic rights of citizens while condemning the treatment meted out to his party leaders, Senator Azam Swati and Dr Shahbaz Gill in separate cases.

He also condemned the assassination of famous journalist Arshad Sharif. Imran argued that a close friend of PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi, Farhan Khan, was abducted and severely tortured to pressure the PML-Q into withdrawing its support for the PTI in Punjab.

“Farhan was so brutally tortured and threatened that he couldn’t say a word in court because he knew he couldn’t protect him. Those who tortured him are more powerful than the court, he said.

Citing the example of the attack in Wazirabad where the chairman of PTI was shot in the leg, Imran said that as a former prime minister he could not get the first information report (FIR) of the case registered in the province where his party was in power.

“It is the basic right of every citizen to have their FIR registered, but there is no law in the country. Pakistan has practically become a banana republic where basic rights are being ripped away,” he said.

“What was done with the PTI on May 25 last year has never happened in the history of the country,” he noted referring to his party’s “Azadi March” which could not reach Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

Blaming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet for allegedly spending a huge sum on their trip to Geneva to attend the donors’ conference, Imran said these days everyone prefers to hold a video conference to save resources. .

“I have addressed several international forums, including the United Nations, via Zoom, but the leaders in place prefer to bring a huge delegation to beg on behalf of the flood victims.”

Imran, while referring to the defectors, lashed out at Asif Zardari, saying the PPP co-chair had cleaned the PTI of “rotten eggs”.

He said the “imported government was running away” from elections because he was aware that people would reject them.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MP Hussain Elahi called the PTI Chairman to his residence to deliberate on the political situation following the confidence vote.

Imran on occasion denounced that Faran Khan had been mistaken for an Indian agent and condemned the torture on him.

He disapproved of moves to include CM Elahi and his family members on the “no-fly list”, saying the federal government had “gone blind in taking political revenge”.

“The ‘imported government’ has flagrantly flouted the Constitution and the law of the land.”

Imran expressed hope that the federal government’s “conspiracy” to overthrow the Punjab government will be foiled, saying members of the PTI and PML-Q were united and federal ministers would face “humiliation”.

CM Elahi has not engaged in any vindictive activity in politics and does not believe in it, the PTI leader said, adding that it could involve inflicting torture on Faran Khan or abducting people.

