Donald Trump’s latest tirade against Mitch McConnell may have everything to do with the Senate leader’s not-so-subtle dig at him





In late December, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell had some choice words for Donald Trump that could come back to haunt him. Telling NBC News that the political influence of former presidents has waned put the Kentucky senator on Donald Trump’s social media hit list. Of course, this is in addition to his criticism of the former president’s handling of the January 6 insurrection, so Donald Trump has plenty of material to work with.

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account to attack his little thoughts on McConnell, who he thinks too much on the side of the Democrats. It’s like he doesn’t care anymore, he gets through whatever the Democrats want. The $1.7 trillion bill rushed through the previous week was HORRIBLE, he wrote of the government spending bill passed late last year. Zero for US border security. If he had only waited ten days, the current United Republican Congress could have made him A LOT better or KILLED him.

The 45th president is asking his allies to run against the veteran politician to bring new GOP blood to power. Donald Trump continued, Something is wrong with McConnell and those Republican senators who vote with him. THE PRIMARY ALL!!! McConnell is doing the same more calmly, noting to NBC News that the Republican Party is less willing to accept any cards that might be handed to us after Donald Trump-endorsed candidates did not do so well in the midterm elections.

Right now, McConnell wields more power than Donald Trump as he holds federal office as the turbulent campaign of former presidents tries to find its stride. We can do a better job with less potential interference, McConnell shared. The former president may have other things to do. It’s how senators are implying that the Republican Party doesn’t see Donald Trump as their 2024 presidential nominee, but he’s probably not listening, he’s too busy writing articles for Truth Social.

