Boris Johnson reportedly joked about being at UK’s furthest party during lockdown | Boris Johnson

It’s the furthest society party in the UK right now, Boris Johnson joked to staff at No 10 during an alcohol-fueled departure during a Covid lockdown, he said. -we reported.
The alleged remarks by the former Prime Minister, who was ousted by his own MPs largely over the Partygate scandal, cast doubt on his claims he was unaware the gatherings were breaking current Covid laws at the time.
The Commons Privileges Committee inquiry into whether Johnson misled MPs about which parties are breaking the law during the pandemic, a serious breach of parliamentary rules that could end his career as an MP, resumes on Wednesday before the hearings scheduled in a few weeks.
Johnson reportedly made the remark as staff gathered around a table filled with alcohol and party snacks to hear him toast his outgoing director of communications, Lee Cain, in November 2020.
A source told ITV: I was working late. Music came on, the mumbling kind of went up, and there were a lot of people around, but this time I came out because I heard the prime minister talking and that’s when I heard the quote: It’s the most socially distant party in the UK right now, and everyone was laughing about it.
At the time, England was covered by a second national lockdown, with indoor gatherings banned except in certain circumstances such as work-related reasons, and social distancing remained the rule in workplaces.
A spokesperson for Johnson did not deny the comment, but said the then prime minister worked constantly to ensure the government was doing all it could to save lives and protect resources. subsistence during the pandemic.
The claim is one of several new allegations from an ITV podcast series, Partygate: The Inside Story, including that some No 10 staff corroborated their stories before completing Scotland Yard questionnaires about their potential role in parties that break the rules.
The Guardian has also been told that a senior Tory official close to the Prime Minister, who was present at several of the rallies, asked others in the room to corroborate their stories before completing their questionnaires.
Other claims in the ITV Podcast include that No 10 staff deliberately destroyed party evidence ahead of investigations by Sue Gray and the Metropolitan Police.
Downing Street sources said only half of the parties that took place were investigated by the Sue Gray report. Similar allegations were made by government insiders to the Guardian.
Johnson’s premiership was rocked last year by a series of explosive allegations of lockdown-breaking social gatherings in Downing Street and the heart of government, to which multiple sources claimed he turned a blind eye, encouraged and in several cases joined.
He was fined as part of the police investigations into the events, making him the first prime minister to break the law while in office.
A spokesman for Johnson said: During the Covid-19 pandemic, Boris Johnson has led our country through its most dangerous peacetime crisis in living memory. As prime minister during a 24/7 national emergency, he worked constantly to ensure the government did everything in its power to save lives and protect livelihoods. .
Mr Johnson pays a heartfelt tribute to the heroic frontline workers who have fought the pandemic, many of whom have lost their lives. Their service to our country will forever be etched in our memories.
He is also hugely grateful for the efforts of the hardworking staff who worked in central government, the vast majority of whom were civil servants who helped coordinate the UK’s national response from 10 Downing Street, across Whitehall and across the country. British government at large. Their work was crucial as they helped organize the UK Government’s response during a national emergency.
