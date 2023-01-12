From zero to hero? The domestic and international repercussions of China’s unprepared reopening

An official visit to Xinjiang to assess the plight of Turkish Muslims in China’s troubled northwest province is a risky proposition by any definition.

Even so, the risk was worth it if China and Turkey could agree on the terms of a visit.

The problem is that the terms constitute a zero-sum game.

China wins if it controls the schedule of a visiting Turkish delegation as it does anyone with access to an area where in recent years more than a million Turkish Muslims have reportedly been incarcerated in re-education camps called schools. professionals.

Why would we be a tool of Chinese propaganda? Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu cracked at a recent press conference when asked about a visit to Xinjiang by Turkey’s Ambassador to Beijing, Abdulkadir Emin Onen.

It’s been five years since (Chinese President) Xi (Jinping) proposed this. Why did you prevent this delegation from visiting for five years? Why don’t you cooperate? said Mr. Cavusoglu.

The foreign minister acknowledged that Turkish-Chinese relations had suffered because Beijing was disturbed by our attitude on the issue of Turkish Uyghurs, including a Turk refusal to extradite Uyghurs to China reside in the country.

China and Turkey began discussing a Turkish visit in 2019. However, talks were put on hold when China effectively shut down to protect the country from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an indication of the importance both countries place on a possible visit, discussion of terms resumed weeks after China’s recent lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

By controlling Mr. Onen’s schedule, China seeks to ensure that he leaves his visit praising the Chinese administration in Xinjiang.

Coming from Turkey, endorsement of China’s efforts to sinicize Islam and turn Uyghur identity into a folktale would have special significance.

Turkey has long established itself as the hub of a Turkish world that stretches from the Turkish diaspora in Western Europe across the Balkans through the Caucasus and Central Asia to Xinjiang and a defender of Muslim communities threatened.

Additionally, Turkey is home to the largest community of Uyghur exiles.

The blue flag of East Turkestan, as Uyghurs describe Xinjiang, is banned in China but flutters in the windows of shops and restaurants in Istanbul’s heavily ethnically populated neighborhoods.

Mr Cavusoglu’s rare public challenge from China could prove a first test for China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang. China has not yet responded to Mr. Cavusloglu.

A former spokesperson for the ministry, deputy director-general of its information department and, most recently, ambassador to the United States, Mr. Qin has made a name for himself as a pioneer of Chinese wolf warrior diplomacy involving confrontational and coercive responses to criticism of the People’s Republic.

Positioning Turkey as unwilling to walk on a Chinese leash, Mr Cavusloglu is brandishing the nationalist credentials of his ruling Justice and Development Party or AKP (AKP) and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of a critical election later this year.

With Uyghurs in the leadmore than half of Turks polled in multiple surveys over the past two decades express critical and/or negative attitudes towards China.

In one of the latest polls, a survey conducted by the Center for Turkish Studies at Kadir Has University in Istanbul concluded that only 27% have a positive opinion of China.

Meral Akener, the leader of the nationalist Iyi or Good Party, one of the opposition parties aligned against the AKP, and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yava, seen as one of Mr. Erdogan, obtained a strong influence on social networks for commemorating the 1990 Baren Township Massacre during an armed clash between Uyghur militants and Chinese security forces. Twenty-three people are said to have died in the fighting.

Mr. Erdogan is seeking a third term as president in an election scheduled for June 18, the day of the centenary of the founding of the Turkish republic on the ruins of the Ottoman Empire.

Afraid he could face the most serious challenge to his power to date, Mr Erdogan is using every trick in the book to ensure the election goes his way.

Recent polls suggest AKP could win less than 30% of the votes.

China’s Uyghur challenge follows saber clanking in syriawhere Mr. Erdogan wants to intervene again to subdue the Syrian Kurds.

At the same time, Turkey is engaging under Russian auspices with the regime of President Bashar al-Assad with the aim of opening a pathway for the return of up to four million Syrian refugees to Turkey.

Anti-migrant sentiment is a major topic of the election campaign.

Mr Cavusoglus refusing to be a tool of Chinese propaganda pots with the acceptance passed by the Turkish state news agency, Anadolu Agency, and journalists working for other pro-government mediaof Paid and Tightly Controlled Chinese Tours of Xinjiang designed to counter allegations of abuse against Turkish Muslims.

Nevertheless, a recent report by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace noted that in the absence of much Turkish-language content in Chinese media that targets foreign audiences, China is “now assertively developing new strategies to engage with stakeholders premises in Turkey.

The strategy emphasizes China’s economic and trade ties with Turkey at a time when the country is grappling with a inflation rate which peaked at around 80% in 2022, but fell last month to 64.7%.

It’s a strategy that can work.

Chinese telecommunications giant Huaweiwhich is expected to build Turkey’s 5G network, has four times as many Turkish Twitter followers as the Chinese Embassy in Ankara.

From time to time, Turkey reasserts itself as a rare Muslim nation willing to publicly attack China over the Uyghurs. But, on the whole, Turkey shines by remaining mostly silent.

In the final analysis, domestic politics, rather than a concern of principle, determines if and when Turkey will confront China. This year, elections are the driving force.

As a result, Uyghur exiles fear that their usefulness will be temporary and that they will ultimately be sacrificed on the altar of Turkish-Chinese economic relations.

An exile said: Our existence is tenuous. Our space in Turkey is shrinking.

