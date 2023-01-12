Survey shows Imran Khan is Pakistan’s last hope?





A new survey by IRIS Communications has revealed that more than half of respondents believe Imran Khan is still the leader most capable of saving Pakistan from the current socio-economic crisis.

According to the details, the survey, which has been keeping tabs on public sentiment throughout 2022, in its December edition found that 56% of respondents fully trust PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. .

Pakistan is facing an intense economic disaster which has been exacerbated by the floods. However, the nation still believes that Imran Khan’s strong leadership can lead the country away from disaster.

Pertinent to mention that Imran Khan’s ranking as the most capable leader saw a 3% drop from November to December, however, his ranking was still the highest of all political leaders. Interestingly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who already had a very low score, received no votes for December 2022.

The IRIS survey also showed that 79% of respondents believed Pakistan was heading in the wrong direction and 71% demanded snap polls. Imran Khan has repeatedly called for a snap election because he believes it is the only way to save Pakistan from the economic crisis it is currently in and for which he has blamed the government. Following Imran Khan’s story, the majority of the public is also in favor of early elections.

59% of respondents believe that their financial burden has worsened over the past year. It should be mentioned that the Pakistani economy is facing low foreign exchange reserves and large fiscal and current account deficits which were exacerbated last August by severe flooding.

Meanwhile, other similar surveys conducted by IRIS communications also showed a favorable image for PTI and Imran Khan. 50% of respondents also believe that Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies was the right decision.

