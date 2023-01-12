Biden documents could help Trump ‘muddy the waters’, Democrats lament





Move over Hillary Clinton’s emails; make room for Joe Bidens documents.

Republicans have seized on the news that classified documents were found in an office used by Biden after he left office as vice president, saying the revelation shows the FBI unfairly targeted former President Donald Trump when he raided his home in Mar-a-Lago to retrieve classified documents. .

The differences between the two cases are significant. But even Democrats acknowledge the issue will give the new GOP-controlled House a new line of attack on the White House and could help Trump neutralize or thwart one of the most powerful charges against him.

Former Obama strategist David Axelrod tweeted a free get out of jail card from the board game Monopoly and wrote: The story is very different, but it was the image that flashed before the eyes of trump when [the Biden] the docs story broke.

Trump and his allies wasted no time in crying hypocrisy over Biden’s documents, with Fox News host Tucker Carlson saying Monday night that Biden did the exact same thing he accused Donald Trump to do. (Biden’s office returned the documents as soon as it learned of them, while the process of retrieving Trump’s document dragged on for months and required search warrants and subpoenas.)

The new chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., Said on Fox News that the story was further evidence of a two-tier court system within the [Department of Justice] with how they treat Republicans versus Democrats.

And Trump himself asked on his Truth Social platform, When will the FBI raid Joe Biden’s many homes, possibly even the White House? (The White House is a safe place, so classified documents are unlikely to break the law.)

Former President Donald Trump. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

David Brock, a former right-wing journalist who changed his mind in the 1990s and went on to create several liberal super PACs, said: If I were them [Republicans]I would do exactly what they do, which is to cover their tracks.”

That fits perfectly with the narrative they want in the context of this new subcommittee on the militarization of government, Brock added, referring to a new House inquiry committee under Rep. Jim Jordan, R- Ohio, a staunch Trump ally who now chairs the Judiciary Committee. The goal here is to confuse the minds of the public and protect Trump. The new committee is essentially an ongoing cover-up.”

Bidens’ team said they immediately notified authorities and turned over less than a dozen documents with classified marks apparently mistakenly retained after they were discovered while cleaning an office used by Biden after leaving the vice presidency. . The government was unaware that the documents were missing until Biden’s lawyers notified them.

Trump’s team, meanwhile, was allegedly unaware of the documents he had and resisted for months handing them over, leading to the extraordinary FBI raid to retrieve them.

Brock, who founded the liberal watchdog group Media Matters and leads a new Biden advocacy group called Facts First, said the mainstream media is often tempted to create a false equivalence in stories like this.

Police outside the entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida last year after an FBI raid. Wilfredo Lee/AP File

“The devil is in the details and the details show no equivalence, day or night. The question is whether or not it comes to fruition,” Brock added. “Most people read the headlines. So even if the press does its job, there is a certain danger that a false impression will be created in the public that both sides have done it. This is wrong, but there is a certain danger that it will sink in.”

Eric Schultz, a veteran of partisan surveillance wars from his time in the Obama White House when he was the spokesman responsible for responding to congressional Republican inquiries, agreed that the right and some members of the press will try to use that to muddy the waters.

It creates fodder that I wish otherwise didn’t exist, but the truth is the other side is making false arguments all the time, whether there’s a kernel of truth there or not. So it’s up to journalists and people watching this to exercise good judgment, he said.

Federal record-keeping rules were a source of outrage long before the Mar-a-Lago raid.

From Filegate during Bill Clinton’s presidency to strategist Karl Roves’ use of a non-government email account at George W. Bush’s White House, controversies ignite because they fuel deep-seated American suspicions about the perceived secret agendas and hidden actions of the powerful.

And sure enough, the FBI’s investigation of classified documents on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server may have derailed her 2016 presidential campaign.

But Biden’s allies say he’s better equipped to deal with such controversy not just because the details of the case are more sympathetic, but because in a cynical political age, Biden can lean on a unusual level of public trust and personal favor.

“I think people have a fundamental appreciation for Joe Biden and understand him and respect him…think he deserves the benefit of the doubt,” Schultz said. “Very rarely, if someone did something really wrong, would they report it to the authorities.”

Recent polls show that most Americans have little interest in Congress investigating Biden and are more likely to trust him than Trump or the new Congress.

I think the fake scandal will backfire, said Zac Petkanas, a Democratic communications strategist who was hired into the Clinton campaign in part to answer questions about his emails.

I think House Republicans have bonded before, Petkanas added, noting that GOP lawmakers have downplayed Trump’s documents. They were making jokes about Trump’s obstruction of a federal investigation. James Comer said Trump’s documents are not “a priority”. So how can they say with a straight face that the Biden docs have legs but the Trumps don’t?

