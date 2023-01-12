Imran says he will erase the red lines drawn on him by the establishment





LAHORE — In an indirect reference to the country’s powerful establishment, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan claimed on Wednesday that PTI lawmakers and its allies are being told they [establishment] had marked a red line on Imran Khan and they would remove him from politics. “I will have the red line removed. Pakistan belongs to Pakistanis and only Pakistanis can draw a red line against anyone and not anyone else,” he said while addressing the Punjab Parliamentary Party here via video link. He said his party members and allies had been told that the PTI had no future. He further stated that if some people were arrogant enough to think of redlining any personality, then they weren’t politically savvy and didn’t read the story. “They don’t understand the mindset of the Pakistani nation,” he added. Commenting on Imran Khan’s statement, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry later said that Parvez Elahi and others had been informed of the red line drawn on Imran Khan. Imran Khan claimed that the PTI was the most popular political party in Pakistan and no other party could compete with it in this regard. “Those who have doubts [about it] should watch the videos of his 65 power shows,” he said, adding that millions took to the streets to resist the overthrow of the PTI government. He said people have sent a clear message to powerful circles in the Punjab partial polls by rejecting spinning coats. Imran said he was watching the scoreline closely [numbers] PTI and PML-Q members of the Punjab Assembly. He also commended the PTI members of the Punjab Assembly for attending the session in large numbers despite the foggy conditions in Lahore. He said he was fully aware of the pressure on the PTI MPAs and offered money to split from their parent party and join the PML-N. He also praised PML-Q lawmakers and Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi for not succumbing to pressure. Imran Khan said he was doing his best to enforce the elections at least in Punjab and the KPK provinces by dissolving the assemblies. He predicted the victory of the PTI in the next polls, whether general or partial, despite “political engineering”. “Whatever the political engineering, the election results will be the same as in the by-elections,” he said. He said his party would win the majority in the next election and make tough decisions without any blackmail. He also talked about making important decisions in the coming days. Khan criticized the PDM leaders accusing them of having their corruption cases settled by NRO-II. He blamed the federal government for not increasing the country’s exports and said the PTI government had been falsely accused of weakening the economy. He said factories were closing across the country, causing unemployment. He said that the government will have to accept all the conditions of the IMF to receive another tranche of loans, failing which, the national economy will be destroyed. “If the government accepts the IMF conditions, there will be a new wave of inflation in the country.”

