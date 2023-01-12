Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to India





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit India at the earliest during a phone conversation on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office. The prime minister also congratulated Netanyahu on his appointment as prime minister of Israel for the sixth time and wished him a very successful term in office, according to the press release. According to the recent press release, the two leaders expressed during the phone conversation their satisfaction with the rapid progress of the Indo-Israeli strategic partnership in recent years and agreed on the possibility of further strengthening strategic cooperation in various fields. Prime Minister Modi earlier on December 29 also congratulated Netanyahu via a tweet on his swearing in as Prime Minister of Israel and said he looked forward to working to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. Heartfelt congratulations to Netanyahu for forming the government. Looking forward to working together to strengthen our strategic partnership, PM Modi tweeted. It was a pleasure talking with my good friend, @netanyahu. I congratulated him on his impressive election victory and on becoming Prime Minister for a record sixth time. Glad that we will have another chance to advance the India-Israel strategic partnership together. @IsraeliPM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023 Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel’s prime minister on December 29, hoping to secure political stability after five general elections since 2019. Netanyahu, 73, was sworn in after Israel’s parliament, or Knesset, passed a vote of confidence in his new government. Of the 120 members, 63 voted in favor of the new government, The Times of Israel reported. The Israeli newspaper said Netanyahu was Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. The report adds that this will be his sixth government, and by allying far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties with his right-wing Likud, it will be his and the most radical country to date. Israel held the fifth legislative elections in less than four years on November 1. Netanyahu and his right-wing bloc won 64 of 120 seats in parliament to defeat the center-left bloc that toppled Netanyahu in June last year. Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon recently said Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ historic visit to Israel in 2017 broke the ice between the two nations and the famous photo of him with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is one of the images that will remain as a symbol. of the way things are done. Prime Minister Modi’s famous photo with ex-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Olga’s beach is one of the images that will go down as a symbol of the way things are done. The friendship they developed also continued with other prime ministers, Gilon told ANI while explaining the connection between India and Israel. Ambassador Gilon also said the big boost in relations came after the Indian Prime Minister’s historic first-ever visit to Israel, followed by Netanyahu’s visit to India. It must be said that there were visits before that of the President of India and the President of Israel, Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, but the visit of Prime Minister Modi and a few months later in 2017, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came in India on January 18 was a game-changer in relations between the two countries, Gilon added. (Except for the title, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/pm-narendra-modi-invites-israeli-pm-netanyahu-to-india-2500775/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos