The Trump-Bolsonaro Connection – The Atlantic





This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas and recommends the best in culture. Register here.

Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and historian Anne Applebaum is uniquely qualified to probe American influence on the timing of Brazil’s Jan. 6, the Sunday uprising by supporters of the country’s far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro. I called Anne to discuss her article on how undemocratic revolutions can be contagious and the diplomatic path for the United States to follow.

But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic.

International autocracy

Kelli Mara Korducki: In your essay, you use the term Autocracy International to describe a global cohort of anti-democratic influencers that includes figures from Donald Trump’s universe. Who are these people and how are they contributing to the riots in Brazil?

Anne Applebaum: It’s mostly an online phenomenon. They work in different languagesFrench; Dutch; Spanish; Italian; English, of course; Germanand they borrow memes and rhetoric from each other. But they also have in-person meetings organized by different religious and far-right groups. The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which is of course an American organization, met in Mexico in November, and several members of the Latin American anti-democratic right gathered there, including Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of the ex-president, as well as some Hungarians and several Americans; Steve Bannon joined by video. Already at that meeting, Bannon was claiming that Brazil’s election was stolen, a theme he had been repeating on his podcast for weeks, even before the results were known.

Kelli: You also write that while Bannon certainly played a part in what happened in Braslia this week, the most powerful American influence was ultimately the example of what happened in DC on the 6th. January.

Anne: The event in Brazil was, in many ways, a kind of copycat riot. Look what happened in the run up to the Brazilian elections: Bolsonaro basically said, like Trump did, if I lose it’s because the results were tampered with. And after the election, like Trump, he refused to [concede defeat]. He refused to attend the inauguration; in fact, he left the country. He is now in Florida, at least to our knowledge, not too far from Trump, and possibly even in contact with him. And some of the language he used, and some of the language his supporters used, is clearly an imitation of what they read in the United States. The most prominent hashtag circulating in Brazil last week was #BrazilianSpring, in English, as if it were an Arab Spring-style uprising against the dictatorship, when in fact it is an uprising against an elected leader.

Public buildings have already been attacked in Brazil, so this is not the first time this has happened. But the all-encompassing nature of it being Congress as well as the Presidential Palace as well as the Supreme Court, that it was about using security barriers to break windows, that’s, again time, an imitation of what happened on January 6. This date, in the US, had an additional significance, which was that it was supposed to block the process of changing presidential power. The attacks in Brazil did not have this element, but instead appear to have been timed for the January 6th anniversary.

Kelli: You end your essay by saying that the United States should be proactive in supporting the Brazilian government’s investigations into the attacks. Why is this important?

Anne: If it turns out that Steve Bannon or Jason Miller or any of the other far-right propagandists who may have supported the idea of ​​a coup in Brazil have been implicated or are charged by the government Brazilian, then I think we should cooperate, and we should extradite them. If Bolsonaro turns out to be in the United States to escape justice, his position is unclear at this time, so we should also consider deporting him.

First of all, we must clarify that these types of surveys are legitimate. We think they’re legit in Brazil, and we think they’re legit in the United States. The sooner they can occur and the sooner these types of movements can be stopped, the better.

It is very important that this riot, like that of January 6 at the Capitol, proves a failure. That’s not how you change power. It does not work ; it turns around. It has a terrible impact on those who started it. And, to the extent that there was American financial or propaganda support, we should help track down those involved.

Related:

Today’s News

Nassau County Republican Party leaders called on Rep. George Santos to resign over lies he told about his personal life.

A Federal Aviation Administration system outage this morning delayed thousands of flights across the United States.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the head of Russian forces in Ukraine had been demoted after three months on the job.

Dispatches

Discover all our newsletters here.

Evening reading

Gregory Halpern / Magnun

The silent depth of everyday fear

By Dacher Keltner

What gives you a sense of admiration? This word, sense of being in the presence of something vast that transcends your understanding of the world, is often associated with the extraordinary. You might imagine yourself standing next to a 350-foot-tall tree or on an open plain with an approaching storm, or hearing an electric guitar fill the space of an arena, or holding the little finger of a new -born. Fear blows us away: it reminds us that there are forces greater than ourselves and reveals that our current knowledge is not up to what we have encountered.

But you don’t need remarkable circumstances to encounter fear. When my colleagues and I asked research participants to track experiences of wonder in a daily journal, we found, to our surprise, that people felt it just over twice a week on average. And they found it in the ordinary: a generosity of friends, a play of shadow and light of leafy trees on a sidewalk, a song that brought them back to a first love.

Read the article completely.

More of the Atlantic

cultural break

Atlantic; Getty; HBO Max

Read. When you’re feeling lonely, these eight books will make great companions.

Watch. Single Parents, on Hulu, a short-lived series with airy storylines and youthful energy from the creator of New Girl.

Or watch another one of our 13 feel-good shows to watch this winter.

Play our daily crosswords.

PS

Anne has written extensively about authoritarianism and global anti-democratic movements, both for The Atlantic and in several of her books. In her most recent book, Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism, she devotes an entire chapter, Cascades of Falsehood, to the role of social media in spreading pro-authoritarian far-right conspiracies around the world.

Kelli

Isabel Fattal contributed to this newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/newsletters/archive/2023/01/trump-bolsonaro-connection-brazil/672705/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos