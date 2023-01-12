Politics
Indonesia’s Jokowi admits to serious human rights abuses in the past – The Diplomat
Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has admitted that the Indonesian state is responsible for serious human rights violations, promising to compensate the victims of these abuses and to prevent such abuses from happening again in the future.
In a televised speech from Merdeka Palace in Jakarta yesterday, Widodo recognized with a clear mind and a sincere heart a total of 12 incidents classified as gross violations of human rights that occurred in the archipelago between the 1960s and the beginning of the 2000s.
“As the head of state of the Republic of Indonesia, I accept that serious human rights violations have indeed occurred in various events,” Jokowi said, adding that I deeply regret it. During his remarks, the Associated Press reportd, Jokowi was flanked by Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Muhammad Mahfud and members of a team he formed last year to seek non-judicial settlements for serious past human rights violations. The group includes academics, former generals and activists.
We try to recover the rights of victims in a fair and wise way, without denying a legal settlement, Jokowi saidadding that he hopes his government’s efforts can heal the nation’s wounds.
Among the 12 most significant incidents was the destruction by the Indonesian army of the Indonesian Communist Party (Partai Komunis Indonesia, PKI) in 1965-66. The killings began after an apparent failed coup attempt by dissident army officers, who abducted and killed six Indonesian army generals on the night of September 30 to October 1, 1965.
Over the next few months, at least half a million real and suspected Communists were killed by the military and its auxiliaries, while another million were locked up without charge, some for decades. As Geoffrey Robinson wrote in his book The Murder Seasonthe destruction of the PKI represented one of the largest and fastest growing, yet least investigated cases of mass murder and incarceration in the 20th century.
Other abuses examined by the Jokowis Commission include the torture of suspected rebels in Aceh in 1988-1989, a deadly raid on an Islamic community in Lampung in 1989, the kidnapping and disappearance of anti-government activists in 1997-1998, and the instigation of anti-China riots in Jakarta and other major cities in the uproar that accompanied the fall of President Suharto in May 1998.
Jokowi’s welcome and surprising admission sets Indonesia apart from many of its neighbors, whose leaders are hostile to any form of accountability for past rights abuses, especially those that indict active members of government. However, while Jokowi has said he has not closed the door on legal settlements, the prospect of any such move risks disrupting important centers of power in Indonesia.
For example, Jokowi’s defense minister, Prabowo Subianto, a former general and Suharto’s ex-son-in-law, has been credibly implicated in a list of human rights abuses, including atrocities committed in the conflict zones of the Timor-Leste and Aceh. He was also the head of the army’s special forces command, known as Kopassus, when he kidnapped and ‘disappeared’ anti-government militants in 1997-98, one of the episodes acknowledged by Jokowi yesterday.
In that spirit, human rights groups welcomed the government’s initiative, but expressed hope that Jokowi’s decision would not pave the way for the cases to be closed or granted. impunity to their leaders. The protracted settlement of cases of serious human rights violations in the past has not only caused protracted suffering to the victims, but has also become a stumbling block for national political reconciliation for the government, the Asian Commission said. human rights in a press release. according to the AP.
It is also unclear whether the regrets of Indonesian leaders will lead to changes in the official historiography of the Indonesian state. Regarding the events of 1965-66, the country’s museums and textbooks still justify the crackdown on the grounds that it saved Indonesia from a PKI coup, while the seven generals of the army assassinated during the coup attempt are treated as martyrs to the national cause. (An example is the “PKI Treason Museum” in Jakarta.) Meanwhile, the PKI remains outlawed and communist teachings have been banned, decades after the parties were destroyed. Will some of these stories be changed, now that the head of state has acknowledged the atrocities associated with them?
Finally, Jokowi’s admission is interesting to see in light of his administration’s current policy in Papua. The situation in the eastern region has worsened during Jokowi’s tenure, especially since the start of his second term in 2019, as growing Indonesian state encroachment has prompted an increasing number of insurgent attacks. separatists. The government reacted by strengthening its security presence in the region, particularly in the province of Papua, provoking new attacks.
In November 2020, the United Nations Regional Human Rights Office expressed concern on the escalation of violence in the region, noting that military and security forces have been strengthened in the region and that there have been repeated reports of extrajudicial killings, excessive use of force, arrests and continued harassment and intimidation of protesters and human rights defenders.
Jokowi’s government has defended its policy in Papua on the grounds of national security: that it seeks to stem a series of terrorist attacks against the region’s legitimate government. But then similar justifications were advanced for many of the rights abuses mentioned by Jokowi in his speech, including the deadly raids on civilians in Papua province between 2001 and 2003.
It would be rude to complain about such a big admission from a Southeast Asian leader, especially given the prevailing regional norms (or lack thereof). But time will tell if this is a sincere commitment or a case of expressing contrition for past abuses in order to harm current abuses.
Sources
https://thediplomat.com/2023/01/indonesias-jokowi-admits-to-serious-past-human-rights-abuses/
