Let us pose two national powers. One is based on a continental continent; it enjoys relative pre-eminence in terms of wealth and manpower and has historically seemed to be successful in its efforts to project strength onto its near neighbors and even abroad. This continental power has been formally at peace with its main rival for several years under a treaty still considered binding despite ongoing tensions and breaches of treaty terms.

The second power is a large island. Its people are historically friendly with the current early enemy powers but have not played a big role in existing conflicts due to internal concerns. The resource-rich and agriculturally self-sufficient island is mountainous and largely forested in the interior. The political orientation of the inhabitants varies, but generally rejects the putative egalitarianism of the first powers; certain elements are agitating for a complete separation of continental interests. The islanders are wealthy and technically advanced.

In an attempt for wealth and national glory, and to prevent the islanders from materially aiding the mainland’s enemies, the mainlanders decide to invade the island. The deliberative organ of the continental powers decides to engage an exceptionally large force to submit the island. They expect politically friendly elements among the islanders to come to their aid after the initial shock of the invasion.

Despite the initial success of the Continental forces, a three-year campaign ensued. The islanders’ infrastructure allows them to withstand the initial onslaught, and their physical and agricultural wealth allows them to remain fed and armed indefinitely. The logistical advantages prevail; the islanders use the rugged (and, for mainlanders, unfamiliar) terrain to harass the invading force and take advantage of the advantages as they arise. The unsuccessful campaign is expensive, wastes a huge amount of manpower, and leaves the continental power prone to attack from its other enemies.

This is not a prediction of the Chinese invasion of Taiwan that some members of the military establishment claimed could come. from this year it is a summary of the Athenian invasion of Sicily in 416 BC. AD as described by Thucydides in The Peloponnesian War. The Sicilian expedition was catastrophic for Athens; it began a period of decline that ended with the capture of Athens in 404 and the destruction of its alliance as an empire, the Delian League, at the hands of the Persian-backed Peloponnesian League led by by the Spartans.

History rhymes rather than repeats itself: modern technology annihilates distance, and the width of the Taiwan Strait is only a third of the distance between Syracuse and Corfu, the Athens base of operations. While the Sicilian Greeks were slow to prepare for war, even in the face of the Athenian Expeditionary Force which was finally organizing under the influence of the Spartan general Gylippusa, each week brings news of Taiwanese drills and war games. Nicias’ deteriorating peace caused direct interference from Sparta in a way that is not reflected in current US-China relations.

Still, the story of the Sicilian expedition shares enough fundamentals with the current situation in Taiwan to provide useful points of caution for both China and the United States. It is simply difficult to project a force on a rugged island inhabited by the rich, the well-armed and the hostile. Efforts in this direction will certainly encounter difficulties, sometimes disasters.

Xi Jinping has proven familiarity with Thucydides in public statements. The so-called Thucydides trap does not exist in the world. But if big countries repeatedly make strategic miscalculations, they could create such traps for themselves, he said during the meeting. a 2015 speech in Seattle, referring to historians’ argument that the challenge to Athenian hegemony caused the Peloponnesian War. Do we think that he did not notice in his reading the countryside which dominates the story of Thucydides for two whole books?

Thinking group war gamers insisted last month that a Chinese invasion of the island could only be repelled with the help of US force, an argument echoed by lawmakers calling for deterrence by deploying US personnel directly to Taiwan . Maybe, but a war game assumes that war is about to break out. Why do we believe that China failed to take into account the inherent difficulty of the task at hand, or its own industrial dependence on Taiwanese products? And, if China wishes to weaken itself with a war that, even if successful, will be costly and bloody, why should America stop it at such great cost?

An obvious truth bears repeating: for historical and geographic reasons, China is far more interested in resolving the Taiwan question than the United States. At the same time, even a successful Chinese invasion of Taiwan would weaken China. Would those who argue for direct US military involvement to prevent such a war have argued for US military involvement in the Afghan-Soviet wars? Would it have been to the advantage of the Americas to get so involved?

Why should Sparta discourage Athenian excursions to Sicily?