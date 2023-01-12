Jan. 6 subpoena seeks information on voting machines and fraud allegations from Trump campaign aides





A wide-ranging subpoena sent to Trump campaign officials last month shows new areas of investigation interest in the Justice Department’s January 6 deep criminal investigation, a copy reviewed says. by the Washington Post, and lawyers say a grand jury focused on event days and related fundraisers has ramped up in activity in recent months.

The subpoena was received in early December, according to a former Trump campaign official who provided the document to The Post on condition of anonymity because a criminal investigation is ongoing. The document seeks more than two dozen categories of information and includes some questions that were not part of a series of similar subpoenas reviewed by The Post that were sent to several dozen people in September.

Part of the four-page legal document asks recipients to reveal whether someone other than themselves is paying for legal representation and, if so, to provide a copy of the retention agreement for that legal work. . At least one other former campaign official also received the subpoena, according to that person’s attorney, who also spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid drawing attention to his client.

The subpoena targets any communications or information about Dominion and Smartmatic, two voting technology companies that have been subjected to a barrage of false conspiracy theories floated by advisers to President Donald Trump. This request appears designed to capture what campaign officials might have said privately as Trump supporters publicly disparaged these companies in the wake of Joe Bidens’ 2020 victory.

The subpoena shows the Justice Department is interested in other Trump entities besides the Save America PAC, which The Post and others say has been investigated by investigators. It searches for all documents and communications related to an array of other Trump-affiliated groups, including the Make America Great Again PAC, the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee.

Recipients are requested to produce documentation relating to the formation, financing and/or use of the money of the groups and to show all contracts of employment or correspondence with the groups or the officials affiliated with them.

Recipients were also asked to provide documents related to the genesis of an Election Defense Fund, an entity Trump officials created to raise money from local donors after the election. Officials later testified before the House committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021, that such a fund never technically existed, but was a mechanism to generate revenue. funds from people who believed and were outraged by Trump’s false allegations of voter fraud.

The subpoena was signed by an FBI agent from the Washington Field Office and was part of a wave of new requests for information issued after Attorney General Merrick Garland named longtime federal prosecutor Jack Smith as special adviser to oversee the investigation. The Post reported last month that subpoenas were also received in late November and December by local and state election officials in states that Biden narrowly won and where Trump and his allies have claimed there were. fraud.

Spokespersons for the Justice Department and FBI declined to comment. A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Separately, several attorneys involved in the investigation said the Jan. 6 grand jury had ramped up its activities in recent weeks, bringing in a rapid series of witnesses, both high-level and low-level. Grand jury testimony is secret and is used to determine whether charges should be brought.

Much of what is in the subpoena received Dec. 9 is already known to be the subject of a federal investigation and its wide-ranging request is potentially a sign that the investigation is far from over. He demands detailed information about the fake voter program orchestrated by Trump’s team, naming more than 100 of them in seven states, including Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, New -Mexico and Michigan.

The subpoena also asks campaign officials to provide any analysis they conducted on whether the election was stolen and whether they shared the analysis with others. He demands documentation of the Jan. 6 gathering on the Ellipse, including fundraising and planning, as well as coordinating with all outside groups about the event.

Dominion has been the subject of some of the wildest theories put forward by Trump and his allies in the weeks following the presidential election. Attorney Sidney Powell and others have falsely alleged that the company has ties to Venezuelan communists and that its voting machines were manipulated to return ballots from Trump to Biden.

The House committee investigating Jan. 6 found that many of Trump’s aides had privately concluded the allegations had no basis and briefed the president on their findings. Nonetheless, Trump tweeted or retweeted the conspiracy theories more than three dozen times between mid-November and January 6, 2021, and included them in numerous public statements, including his speech to a crowd on the Ellipse. the morning of the attack on the Capitol. .

The Justice Department’s request for information regarding Dominion and another Trump-allied company cited in their charges, Smartmatic, may indicate that prosecutors are collecting evidence that people in Trump’s orbit knew the attacks were fake even though the president continued to use them to inflame his base.

A spokeswoman for Dominion, which has filed multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuits against Fox News, attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Powell, and others over the charges, declined to comment on the subpoenas.

Prosecutors’ interest in attorney payments may have been prompted by testimony before the House committee of Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as an aide to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows. She told the panel that she was initially represented by an attorney with whom she was linked by figures from Trump’s orbit. But she became uncomfortable, she testified, in part because the lawyer did not disclose who was paying her fees and said no formal written retention agreement was needed.

I was like, I should probably sign an engagement letter. And he said: No, no, no. Didn’t do that. Do not worry. We took care of you, she testified, the attorney said, according to an interview transcript released last month.

After sitting down for an initial interview with the panel, Hutchinson testified, the attorney told her that those paying her fees would not want her to sit down for additional interviews unless she was required to. to do so by a new subpoena.

The Trump world won’t keep paying your legal bills if you don’t get that second subpoena, she recalled, saying testimony that came in a later interview with the panel, when Hutchinson hired another attorney. .

First attorney Stefan Passantino denied any wrongdoing in his interactions with Hutchinson, saying in a statement last month that he was representing the former Trump aide honourably, ethically and fully in accordance with her sole interests such as she gave them to me.

Hutchinson testified that Passantino advised her to tell the committee that she did not remember details of events, even when she could, and ordered her not to give details of incidents that might be of interest to the committee. After changing lawyers, she became the committee’s star witness.

