Ally of ex-Pakistani PM wins vote of confidence to strike government blow





Jan 12, 2023Updated: Jan 12, 2023 01:27

FILE – Pakistani politician Pervez Elahi is seen on his way to Samrial, near Sialkot, Pakistan, Tuesday December 25, 2007. A high court in Pakistan has reinstated the chief minister of the country’s most populous province, a day after the removal of the governor of Punjab him from his post. A defense attorney said Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, that the ruling would reinstate Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi. In a major move, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman sacked Elahi as the province’s chief minister on Thursday for failing to win a vote of confidence in his legislature.KM Chaudary/AP

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) A political ally of the former Pakistani prime minister won a confidence vote early Thursday in the Punjab Assembly, a blow to the federal government, officials said.

Pervez Elahi won 186 votes in the 371-seat Punjab Assembly to remain Punjab’s chief minister weeks after provincial governor Balighur Rehman sacked him. Rehman claimed he had lost the confidence of a majority in the legislature.

Elahi’s victory was a major challenge for the federal government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, whose Pakistan Muslim League party is in opposition in the most populous province of Punjab.

The vote came weeks after former Prime Minister Imran Khan said his party was quitting both regional and national assemblies in Pakistan to pressure Sharif’s government to hold snap national elections.

It was unclear whether Elahi would dissolve the Punjab Assembly on Khan’s order. The former prime minister wants his allies to dissolve the two regional assemblies to pave the way for early elections.

Legislative elections are scheduled for 2023.

Khan, a former cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted in a vote of no confidence in Parliament last April. He wants a snap election because he says his ouster was orchestrated by Sharif, with the help of the US government. Sharif and Washington have denied the allegation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctpost.com/news/article/Ally-of-ex-Pakistan-PM-wins-confidence-vote-in-17712549.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos