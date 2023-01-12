The world is in a state of crisis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the summit Voice of Global South

In his opening remarks at the Voice of Global South virtual summit, Modi shared his concerns over rising food, fuel and fertilizer prices, the economic impact of COVID-19 as well as natural disasters caused by climate change.

Text of the Prime Minister’s remarks during the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit 2023:

Excellencies,

Leaders of the Global South, Namaskar! It is with pleasure that I welcome you to this summit. Thank you for joining us from different parts of the world. We gather at the dawn of a new year that brings new hopes and new energy. On behalf of 1.3 billion Indians, I extend my greetings for a happy and fulfilling year 2023 to all of you and your countries.

We have turned the page on another difficult year, which has seen: War, conflict, terrorism and geopolitical tensions: Rising food, fertilizer and fuel prices; Natural disasters caused by climate change and the lasting economic impact of the COVID pandemic. It is clear that the world is in a state of crisis. It is difficult to predict how long this state of instability will last.

Excellencies,

We, the countries of the South, have the greatest stakes for the future. Three quarters of humanity live in our countries. We should also have an equivalent voice. Therefore, as the eight-decade-old model of global governance slowly changes, we should try to shape the emerging order.

Excellencies,

Most of the global challenges were not created by the countries of the South. But they affect us more. We have seen it in the impacts of the COVID pandemic, climate change, terrorism and even the conflict in Ukraine. Nor does the search for solutions take into account our role or our voice.

Excellencies,

India has always shared its experience of development with our brothers in the countries of the South. Our development partnerships cover all geographies and various sectors. We have provided medicines and vaccines to over 100 countries during the pandemic. India has always championed the increased role of developing countries in determining our common future.

Excellencies,

As India begins its presidency of the G20 this year, it is only natural that our aim should be to amplify the voice of the countries of the South. For our G-20 Presidency, we have chosen the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future”. This is consistent with our civilizational philosophy. We believe that the path to realizing unity is through human-centered development. The populations of the countries of the South must no longer be excluded from the fruits of development. Together, we must try to rethink global political and financial governance. It can remove inequality, expand opportunity, support growth, and spread progress and prosperity.

Excellencies,

To re-energize the world, we must together call for a global agenda of response, recognition, respect and reform: addressing the priorities of the Global South by crafting an inclusive and balanced international agenda. Recognize that the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities applies to all global challenges. Respect the sovereignty of all nations, the rule of law, and the peaceful resolution of differences and disputes; and Reform international institutions, including the United Nations, to make them more relevant.

Excellencies,

Despite the challenges facing the developing world, I remain optimistic that our time has come. The need of the hour is to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions that can transform our societies and our economies. With such an approach, we will overcome difficult challenges – be it poverty, universal health care or building human capacity. In the last century, we supported each other in our fight against foreign domination. We can do it again in this century, to create a new world order that will ensure the well-being of our citizens. As far as India is concerned, your Voice is the Voice of India. Your priorities are India’s priorities. Over the next two days, this Voice of Global South Summit will discuss 8 priority areas. I am convinced that together the countries of the South can produce new and creative ideas. These ideas can form the basis of our voice in the G-20 and other forums. In India we have a prayer- . It means that noble thoughts come to us from all directions of the universe. This Voice of Global South Summit is a collective effort to gain lofty ideas for our collective future.

Excellencies,

I look forward to hearing your ideas and thoughts. Thank you once again for your participation. Thanks.