Pro-Donald Trump commentator “Diamond” Lynette Hardaway has died





RALEIGH, North Carolina –

Lynette Hardaway, a staunch supporter of former US President Donald Trump and one half of the conservative political commentating duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to the couple’s Twitter account. She was 51 years old.

Hardaway, known by the nickname ‘Diamond’, has carved out a unique role as a black woman who has loudly supported Trump and right-wing policies, rising to prominence first on the internet and then as a commentator. cable television. His promotion of COVID-19 falsehoods eventually got him dropped from Fox News, but landed on another right-wing cable platform.

She and her sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, rose to prominence during the 2016 presidential campaign cycle when they appeared on stage in support of Trump, who kissed the two black women amid accusations widespread racism and sexism.

Hardaway’s cause of death has not been released. Trump, who called her death “very bad news for Republicans” in a Monday night post on his Truth Social platform, said it was “totally unexpected.”

“Our beautiful Diamond of Diamond and Silk has just passed away at home in the state she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump wrote. “There was no better TEAM anywhere, at any time!”

The couple’s verified Twitter account had asked people to “please pray for Diamond” in a November tweet, but did not elaborate on the circumstances.

“The world has just lost a true angel and patriot warrior for freedom, love and humanity,” the account wrote Monday night, linking to a memorial fundraising page.

A memorial ceremony will be announced.

The sisters, who called themselves Trump’s “most outspoken and staunch supporters”, said they switched political parties to support his first presidential bid, in which he carried only about 8% of the vote. black voters in the 2016 general election.

Raised in the Tar Heel State, the two have amassed 347,000 YouTube subscribers and leveraged their internet stardom to land numerous network television appearances and regular roles at Fox News.

The network removed them from its list of contributors in 2020 after being criticized for spreading false information about the pandemic and vaccines. The duo had falsely suggested that the virus was man-made and that the rising death toll was a media plot to make the Trump administration look bad.

Twitter briefly locked its account for violating its coronavirus misinformation policy after it tweeted the baseless claim that “quarantining people inside their homes for long periods of time will make people sick”.

Landing at Newsmax, a far-right cable news and digital media company, they hosted three seasons of the show “Diamond and Silk: Crystal Clear” and released the co-written autobiography “Uprising” in 2020. .

Hannah Schoenbaum is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/entertainment/diamond-of-pro-trump-duo-diamond-and-silk-dies-at-51-1.6225989 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

