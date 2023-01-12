



The Food and Drug Administration’s review process for new drugs is unparalleled in the world, and the American people expect it to demand a high level of safety and efficacy. But a congressional oversight staff report released Dec. 29 on Biogen’s application for its Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, highlights serious failings by the company and the agency. Their friendly relationship undermines public trust.

Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 6 million Americans, and the devastating loss of cognitive abilities is a tragedy for the victims and their loved ones. For nearly two decades, the public hoped in vain for an effective drug to combat it. Our ambition is to make history, said a presentation to Biogen’s board of directors in September 2020, according to the report of an 18-month long investigation at the last Congress by the House Oversight and Reform Committee under the chairmanship of Carolyn B. Maloney (DN.Y.) and Chairman of Energy and Commerce Frank Pallone Jr. (DN.J.).

Aduhelm targets amyloid-beta plaque buildup in the brain, which is linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen began two clinical trials in 2015 but halted them in 2019 when it appeared the trials would not meet their goals. But then Biogen claimed that further analysis of the data could demonstrate some clinical benefits. The company and the FDA worked together over the next year on a new drug application to the agency. The Congress report said to have participated in at least 115 meetings, calls and substantial email exchanges, although the precise total is not known because records were not properly kept. The FDA has worked with applicants in the past, but its own internal review found that this case exceeded the norm in some respects and Biogen internal documents mentioned a high-level engagement strategy with regulators. High-touch indeed: A submission to an FDA advisory committee on Aduhelm was co-authored by Biogen and the FDA.

When the FDA decided to move Aduhelm to an accelerated approval pathway, it did not consult with any external advisory bodies or internal expert panels, which the Congressional report calls a particularly notable failure. FDA officials defended this pivot to fast-track approval, saying it complied with the law, but in retrospect, it seems hasty. When the FDA approved Aduhelm in June 2021, it was with a label saying it would be used to treat people with Alzheimer’s disease, although the clinical trial population was much smaller. (There was a lack of clinical data on people other than those with mild cognitive impairment or dementia.) Biogen knew the broad label would cause confusion. Some members of his team feared the company would lose credibility, the report said, but the company did not. objected and accepted the wide label, which had to be revised later. Biogen also priced Aduhelm at $56,000 per year for an average-weight patient, knowing that the cost could blow the Medicares Part B budget. Ultimately, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services decided to cover it only for patients enrolled in certain studies and the drug was a commercial flop. The FDA approved another Alzheimer’s drug for people with mild cognitive impairment, lecanemab, on Jan. 6. Hopefully, this treatment and others in development will prove more effective against the disease.

The FDA says it is acting on recommendations from its internal review. Commissioner Robert M. Califf said no one got into trouble as a result, but admitted the agency erred in not properly documenting its interactions with the drug company. biogenic said he sticks to the integrity of the measures taken. Judging by this staff report, the FDA and Biogen are putting their credibility at risk. The FDA should accept no shortcuts or substitutes to ensure that its processes are scientifically sound and unquestionably independent.

