Ukraine conflict amid litany of global abuses, Human Rights Watch says

The past year has seen worsening human rights crises around the world, from Ukraine to China to Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said in its latest annual report, released Thursday.

But new voices of leadership to defend human rights have emerged, according to the report.

The 2023 World Report examines the human rights situation in nearly 100 countries where the New York-based organization works.

The obvious conclusion to draw from the litany of human rights crises in 2022, from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s deliberate attacks on civilians in Ukraine and Xi Jinping’s open-air prison for Uyghurs in China, until to the Taliban putting millions of Afghans at risk of starvation, is that unchecked authoritarian rule leaves behind a sea of ​​human suffering, the report says.

But 2022 also revealed a fundamental shift in power around the world that paves the way for all concerned governments to address these abuses by protecting and strengthening the global human rights system, the report says.

Ukraine

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the report’s authors say the global community deserves credit for unleashing what it calls “the full arsenal” of the human rights system, including an investigation by the International Criminal Court.

We have seen immediate responses from the international community to mobilize around key human rights supports, including the establishment of international justice mechanisms [and] collection of evidence for war crimes, Tirana Hassan, acting executive director of Human Rights Watch, told VOA.

In towns such as Bucha and Izyum, there is ample evidence of the torture, execution and rape of Ukrainian civilians by occupying Russian soldiers. The United Nations Human Rights Council has documented several hundred killings of civilians, believed to be a fraction of the total.

Following a visit to Ukraine in December, Volker Trk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said the war “continues to be marked by gross violations of international human rights law. ‘male”.

In some cases, Russian soldiers executed civilians in makeshift detention facilities. Others were summarily executed on the spot after security checks at their homes, yards and gates. Even when the victim had clearly shown that they were not a threat, such as by raising their hands in the air. There are strong indications that the summary executions documented in the report could constitute a war crime of intentional homicide, Trk told reporters on December 15.

Human Rights Watch said the West could have acted against Russia before it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Putin’s brazenness was made possible in large part by his longtime free hand to operate with impunity,” the report said Syrian Forces under Bashar al-Assad in 2015.

China

Human Rights Watch sheds light on ongoing abuses in China, including the mass detention, torture, and forced labor of as many as one million Muslims in the Xinjiang region. Beijing denies the accusations.

In October, a UN resolution aimed at opening a debate on Beijing’s abuses against the Uyghurs failed by two votes. However, the report says the proximity to the vote shows the potential for cross-regional alliances and new coalitions to come together to challenge the Chinese government’s expectations of impunity.

Hassan said the UN vote was an important moment.

What we’ve seen for the first time in a very long time are cracks in the authoritarian armor, she told VOA.

Afghanistan

In Afghanistan, the Taliban have imposed numerous laws that violate the fundamental rights of women and girls, including freedom of movement, the right to work and livelihood, and access to education and health care. health.

Throughout the year, Taliban security forces carried out arbitrary detentions, torture and summary executions of former security agents and suspected enemies, according to reports.

Iran

In Iran, protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by vice police have turned into nationwide anti-government protests.

Human Rights Watch said the execution of at least four protesters in recent weeks must trigger a stronger global response.

We must go beyond international solidarity with the protesters and ensure that governments around the world hold Iranian officials to account, Hassan told VOA.

Burma

The report cites increasing human rights abuses in Myanmar, where the authors say the regime is launching assaults on communities across the country who oppose the 2021 military coup.

Junta security forces have committed massacres, arbitrary arrests, torture, sexual violence and other abuses that constitute crimes against humanity,” the report said. “Freedom of expression and assembly are severely restricted. The expansion of military operations has resulted in numerous war crimes against ethnic minority populations in Kachin, Karen, Karenni and Shan states.

Ethiopia

In Ethiopia, Human Rights Watch says the recent African Union-led peace process resulted in a fragile truce.

Ensuring accountability for the egregious crimes that have taken place in the Tigray region, for example, will be essential for this ceasefire and truce to actually hold, Hassan said.

Climate change

Human Rights Watch says climate change is having a growing impact on human rights in every corner of the world, from devastating floods in Pakistan to wildfires in the United States. It indicates that governments have a legal and moral obligation to regulate industries such as fossil fuel extraction that are incompatible with the protection of fundamental rights.

Governments must act urgently to uphold human rights in their responses to climate extremes and the slow-onset changes that are already inevitable, protecting populations most at risk, including indigenous peoples, women, children, the elderly, people with disabilities and people living in poverty, the report says.