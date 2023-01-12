Prime Minister Modi at the Voice of Global South summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Voice of Global South Summit on Thursday where he spoke about creating a new world order to ensure the well-being of people living in the Global South.

“We have supported each other in the fight against foreign domination and we can do so again in this century to create a new world order that will ensure the well-being of our citizens. Your voice is the voice of India and your priorities are India’s priorities,” he said. according to the ANI news agency.

“We have turned the page on another difficult year that shows war, conflict, terrorism, geopolitical tensions, rising food fertilizer and fuel prices. Most global challenges were not created by southern countries, but they affect us more,” Prime Minister Modi said. said, noting concerns about rising food, fuel and fertilizer prices as well as climate change.

The Prime Minister further mentioned that India has always shared its “development experience with our brothers in the South”. As India begins its G20 Presidency this year, it is only natural that our aim should be to amplify the voice of the countries of the South, he underlined.

“We, the Global South, have the greatest stakes for the future. Three quarters of humanity live in our countries. India has always shared its development experience with the Global South. Our development partnerships cover all geographies and various sectors,” PM Modi said.

“Together, we must strive to rethink global political and financial governance. Working together can reduce inequality, expand opportunity, support growth, and spread progress and prosperity,” he added.

The Prime Minister called for ‘re-energizing the world’, ‘we should together call for a global agenda of response, recognition, respect and reform’. The need of the hour is to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions, he mentioned.

“Over the next two days, we will have discussions on eight priority areas. I am convinced that together, countries of the South can form new and creative ideas. These ideas can form the basis of our voices in the G- 20 and other forums,” PM Modi pointed out.

Voice of Global South Summit

Last week, India announced a special Global South Summit – a congregation of developing countries – in a virtual format from January 12-13. This was announced by Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra at a press conference on Friday. The foreign minister said that more than 120 countries would be invited to the Global South event.

He added that the main agenda of the summit will focus on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has caused the food and energy crisis of the poorest countries. Apart from this, the summit will also seek to discuss the economic hardships facing southern countries due to the Covid pandemic.

In addition to heads of state, there will be separate meetings of foreign ministers, finance ministers and trade ministers.

(With contributions from the agency)