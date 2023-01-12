Watch: Donald Trump continues his conspiracy theory spree claiming to be a victim of the FBI and the ‘deep state’





Former President Donald Trump released a video filled with conspiracy theories on Wednesday about President Joe Biden, Biden’s son Hunter, COVID-19, and the alleged infiltration of social media platforms by undercover agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

First, the so-called “Twitter files,” a trove of documents that conservatives claim falsely expose collusion between liberals and Twitter to silence right-wing voices. Trump falsely alleged that the FBI helped Biden and the Democrats steal the 2020 election:

The now famous Twitter files proved beyond doubt that corrupt FBI officials coordinated a massive campaign of censorship, surveillance, and propaganda against the American people and, frankly, against me. In the most recent and notorious example, the FBI worked to prevent the truth from being told about the Biden family’s criminality. They worked so hard to keep him out. And corruption before the 2020 election. They didn’t want bad information coming out about the Biden family. The fix was in place. The election was rigged. But laptop censorship from hell is only the beginning of the story of government weaponization against free speech. We must have freedom of expression in our country. We must have a fair and free press. As recent reports show, the FBI and other rogue agencies have systematically colluded with former national security officials placed in high positions on Twitter and quite possibly other companies to advance their censorship regime. , which is really in this case, to steal an election.

Then Trump complained about the backlash anti-vaxers have faced for giving false medical advice during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump also decried actions that were taken at the height of the crisis to protect the public, most of which took place while he was Commander-in-Chief:

This anti-American effort, and a very illegal effort at that, has worked to silence dissenting opinions on COVID and critical questions about public health and about elections and elections going forward. They removed doctors and health experts who dared to question the accepted public health narratives. They censored voices that criticized school closures, closures, and mandates, and they even banned people simply for stating proven scientific facts. And everything that was bad about China, they didn’t want to get out of it.

Trump accused Biden and the media of covering up his son Hunter’s laptop, which Republicans say contains evidence of corruption:

But everything bad about Biden and the Biden crime family, and that’s what it was, just look at the laptop from hell, they didn’t want that out in any way . What they wanted to reveal was something bad about your favorite president, me. Anything bad about Trump, kick it out, even if it’s not true. But all this had nothing to do with science. It had nothing to do with saving lives. It had everything to do with politics or sick ideology.

Trump then claimed that the “government” was conspiring with “powerful corporations” to strip American citizens of their rights, and claimed he had to be convinced that a sinister “deep state” existed.

Trump has, however, used the term to distract from the many criminal investigations that threaten him:

It was about government working with powerful corporations to gain power over you, the American people. And we cannot let this continue. The Twitter files prove that we urgently need my plan to dismantle the illegal censorship regime, a regime like no one has ever seen in the history of our country, or most other countries for that matter, to prosecute the perpetrators of their crimes and restore freedom of expression for all. Americans. So important. We need a free press. We need free speech, we need fair elections and we need borders. The new Congress should immediately hold hearings to investigate the role of the FBI and other federal agencies in censoring lawful speech. Congressional leaders should quickly issue subpoenas in pursuit of that goal. The revelations also highlight why my proposal to end the revolving door between the deep state and there is a deep state indeed I was not a believer but everyone is a believer right now and the bullies of technology are so important. There must be a seven-year cooling-off period before an employee of these powerful agencies is allowed to take up employment on a major platform. When I am president, we will regain our freedoms. We will take back our country.

