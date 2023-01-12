Punjab CM and Imran Khan discuss strategy for vote of confidence





Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and MP Hussain Elahi met with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park today during which the political situation and consultations regarding the vote of confidence took place. The president of the PTI Imran Khan denounced on this occasion that Faran Khan had been taken for an Indian agent and subjected to barbaric torture. Imran Khan asked what was the crime committed by a patriotic Pakistani, adding that it was a question mark for the whole nation. Imran Khan also condemned moves to include CM Parvez Elahi and his family members in the ‘no-fly list’, adding that the federal government has gone blind in taking political revenge. The imported government has blatantly flouted the constitution and the law of the land. The federal government’s conspiracy to overthrow the government of Punjab will be foiled. The members of the PTI and the PML-Q are united and the federal ministers will face humiliation. Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has not engaged in any vindictive activity in politics nor does he believe in it. Whether it’s torturing Faran Khan or kidnapping people. PTI Chairman Imran Khan said every plot by Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah will fail. Failures are written in the destiny of Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah Insha’Allah. Imran Khan censured that the federal government carries out the worst vindictive activities in the face of its thirst for power.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday broke ground on the new 256-bed Emergency and Trauma Center at Jinnah Hospital with the press of a button. Provincial Minister of Specialized Health Care Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Secretary Ahmad Javed Qazi briefed on the Rs 8.65 billion project.

In addition to the allocation of beds for accidents and other emergencies, 24 beds will be allocated for cardiac emergencies and 48 for surgical and paramedical emergencies. The trauma center and a new ER were needed to cope with the influx of patients while diagnostic services including the catheterization lab, pathology, radiology and pharmacy will also be available in the new ER, said the CM and mentioned that the elevator, ramp, wheelchair, stretcher and other facilities were provided for the convenience of patients and their attendants. The seven-storey emergency block and trauma center project will be completed on schedule and all drugs will be provided free of charge in case of emergency, he added and appreciated that Dr. Yasmin Rashid and his team burn the midnight oil to provide quality healthcare facilities to patients. Provincial Ministers Mohsin Leghari, Latif Nazar, CM Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil, CEO IDAP, DG Protocol, DGPR Rao Parvez Akhtar, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College, MS Jinnah Hospital, President BoM Allama Iqbal Medical College, member Lawyer BoM Sahibzada Muzaffar, Professor Masood Rashid and others were also present. Former Federal Minister and PTI leader Farrukh Habib visited Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed issues of common concern.

The CM noted that the alliance with the PTI was growing stronger every moment and added that the designs of the propagandists would be thwarted. Politics is like worship, but some elements made it a business, he said, and added that the nation was watching how matters of conscience were done. He said the government was more than determined to counter the opposition’s unconstitutional tactics. PML-N was following the agenda of anarchy as we advanced a public service goal, he added and argued that every city has been brought into the development process. No area would be deprived of development, he concluded.

Farrukh Habib said the PDM-led government has snatched daily food items from the people. The imported government was now imposing breathing room at the dictates of the IMF, he said and appreciated the measures taken by the Punjab government to relieve the common man. CM Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed deep feelings of sadness and grief over the death of veteran actor and comedian Majid Jahangir and expressed his sympathy to the bereaved family. The CM said Majid Jahangir’s popular TV drama “Fifty Fifty” is always fondly remembered by fans. Majid Jahangir commanded “Fifty Fifty” with his unique acting and the comedy story cannot be complete without Majid Jahangir, he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said free online training on computer courses will be provided to ten lake youths to get self-employment. Youngsters after completing classes on the online platform can earn rupee lacs by sitting at home. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Punjab Information Technology Board and Re-Skills Malaysian Company at the CM office under which the youths of Punjab will receive free online IT course training. Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi graced the MoU signing ceremony as the chief guest. Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Council, Syed Bilal Haider, and Managing Director of Malaysian Re-Skills Company, Mr. Tan Ting Jin, signed the MoU. CM, while appreciating the MoU, said gaps in self-employment opportunities will be generated through online training courses. Young people between the ages of sixteen and thirty will receive free online training. The Malaysian company will provide a technical grant (free subscriptions) to the government of Punjab which costs $12 million to provide free training to young people. Rs. 3 billion was saved on the cost of online training. CM said young people will benefit from an online training center for self-employment with the cooperation of Malaysian company Re-Skills, adding that young people will have free access to premium learning accounts for up to one year. .

CM pointed out that youths, by undergoing online training through online vocational courses, can improve their income by getting self-employment and can earn lacs of rupees. Young people with smart phones can easily get training through this platform and can increase their income. CM pointed out that we will provide all kinds of facilities for local and international technology companies in this regard. CM Special Assistant on Information Technology, Dr. Arslan Khalid, informed that the Punjab government is going to launch the Digital Skills-2 program in which high-level technology training for young scholars is organized. Syed Bilal Haider said that Pakistan ranks fourth in the ranking of independents internationally.

Syed Bilal Haider informed that PITB will issue special promotional codes which young people can apply on this website or mobile app and can also activate their learning accounts for one year. MNA Hussain Elahi, CM Special Assistant on Information Technology Dr. Arslan Khalid, President of PITB Syed Bilal Haider, Information Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi, DG E-Governance Sajid Latif, DG IT Solutions Waqar Qureshi, co -Director Ahmed Islam, CEO Re-Skills Mr. Tan Ting Jin, Director of Marketing Mr. Lim Jin Ken, General Manager Mr. Jegaynsan Gobinathan, Director of Relations Mr. Lee Chong De and other relevant officials were also present at the ‘opportunity. It can be clarified that the Malaysian company Re-Skills provides training services in more than 70 countries. Re-Skills Malaysian Company is a professional training platform that offers various online courses on its platform.

