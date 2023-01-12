John Laverty: Boris Johnson doing a Bobby Ewing would be an absolute nightmare for everyone (except panicked Tories)





It’s one of the most memorable scenes in television history. May 16, 1986: Pamela Ewing, after waking to the sound of running water, opens the en-suite shower door to be confronted by her beaming husband, Bobby, happily lathering himself with a bar of Irish Spring Ulster Fragrance soap ( Yes really).

Good morning, he says to his stunned wife, not to mention the 300 million Dallas fans who saw the hugely popular Texas oil baron die at the end of season eight. The bereaved Mrs. Ewing even had time to move on and marry another man.

But it was only a dream of Pammy. An elaborate 30-episode dream and a brave and bold move by the producers to restore America’s soap operas’ central storyline of sibling strife between Patrick Duffys Bobby and his scheming older brother JR (Larry Hagman). Ironically, the biggest shower scene since Mother pulled back the curtain on Janet Leigh in Psycho wasn’t imagined; it started as a dinnertime joke by Duffy’s wife, Carlyn. But it was no laughing matter for the increasingly desperate showrunners who had seen their once peerless drama plunge from first to seventh in the ratings after Bobby’s death and were willing to put up with any ridicule or scorn that appeared to them. Result: four more years! for the second most popular American drama series (just behind M*A*S*H). Across the pond, some Tories are hoping that 2022 was just a Pammy-style nightmare and that one of these days they’ll wake up to find Boris Johnson stepping out of a shower and leading another . At first glance, the idea seems absurd. Ridiculous, unthinkable. Johnson was the laziest, most untrustworthy, ignominious, incompetent, unscrupulous and morally bankrupt prime minister in British political history. There’s no guarantee that the hell will even retain his marginal seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the next general election, let alone live up to that characteristically pompous Cincinnatus reference he made during the speech in resignation last July. Moreover, let us not forget that he was defenestrated by nearly 60 of his own ministers and still has hanging over him a Privileges Committee inquiry into whether he misled Parliament about Partygate. And yet, and yet Despite widespread suspicion that this was another Johnsonian lie at the time, the 58-year-old actually does secure the votes needed to run for the Tory leadership again last October, before surprisingly dropping out of the race. Perhaps, having earned more than a million speaking engagements since leaving office, the man was not keen on the mammoth challenge of trying to restore financial credibility in the wake of the reign. short and catastrophic by Liz Truss. It could be a different scenario later this year with the economy in (hopefully) more encouraging shape under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has an infinitely safer pair of hands than Johnson but lacks his postman. X and, above all, its endearing, winning votes. charisma. Indeed, if Mays’ council elections turn out to be, as expected, disastrous, the clamor for BoJo to do a Bobby Ewing and come back from the dead will be deafening. And that’s where our little place is focused; Johnsons ultras will see any softening of the Tories’ current stance on canceling the Northern Ireland Protocol as a sign of weakness on Sunaks’ part and an opportunity for his predecessor to gain political capital while exacting revenge on Marcus Junius Brutus in his cabinet. The fact that Johnson signed the protocol in the first place will not hamper the mission. Of course, the vast majority of the UK doesn’t need or want Johnson. He is the man of yesterday, not the man of tomorrow. Many conservatives, however, now consider dumping him one of the worst decisions since Pandora opened that little box, and it certainly is. The party was seven points behind Labor when Johnson finally left Downing Street in September; this gap is now 20. That said and to keep the original analogy, while the sensational return of Bobby Ewing gave a major boost to struggling Dallas, it didn’t have the effect of making them jump over their Dynasty rivals. Even Johnson’s most incorrigible acolytes know that were he to emulate his ancient Roman hero Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus, he is unlikely to stop Labor returning to power next year. What he could do is make up for his party’s electoral forgetfulness, many of whose members will have to hold their noses if they vote to bring Boris back and the sordid and empty promises that invariably come with it. Mind you, if the Conservatives’ only tangible lifeline is this clown, that only underscores how unfit they are for office. By the way, in case you were wondering about the Ulster reference at the start of this play: that legendary Bobby Ewing shower scene was actually filmed in New York, apparently as part of a new television commercial that Patrick Duffy was supposed to do for the sweet- smelling Irish spring. Now that’s what I call a soap opera.

