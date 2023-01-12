Xi, Angolan president exchange congratulations on 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties







BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday exchanged congratulations with Angolan President Joao Lourenco on the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Xi stressed in his message that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 40 years ago, China and Angola have always been sincere and friendly to each other, worked hand in hand, understood each other. and supported each other on issues involving their respective core and major interests. concerns.

At present, China-Angola relations are enjoying good momentum of development, and bilateral cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the peoples of the two countries, Xi noted.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral ties, Xi said he is ready to work with Lourenco to seize the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to deepen political mutual trust, enhance mutual cooperation. beneficial, strengthen the friendship between peoples and write a new chapter in the solid development of the China-Angola strategic partnership.

For his part, Lourenço said that since the establishment of bilateral relations, relations between Angola and China have seen continuous development and the mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields has recorded major achievements with satisfactory results.

Noting that the two countries agree on many international issues, he said that Angola is willing to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation with China, to build a shared win-win future, as well as to achieve common progress, prosperity and development, so as to bring more benefits to the peoples of the two countries.



