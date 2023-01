Widodo regrets rights violations in Indonesia

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday expressed regret over massive human rights abuses in the country’s past, including a violent anti-communist purge in the 1960s and the disappearance of student protesters in the late 1990s. More than half a million leftists were massacred in the Southeast Asian archipelago in the mid-1960s, a bloody spectacle that ushered in the long reign of dictator Suharto, whose staunch anti-communist stance has endured for decades. decades. The killings led to the collapse of the now banned Communist Party of Indonesia (PKI), once among the largest in the world behind those of China and the Soviet Union. “With a clear mind and a sincere heart, as the leader of this country, I admit that gross human rights violations have occurred in several incidents, and I very much regret that they have occurred” , Widodo said in a speech at the State Palace in the capital Jakarta. “I have sympathy and empathy for the victims and their families,” he added. Get the latest news





He also said the government was trying to "rehabilitate" the rights of victims "without denying the judicial resolution", without specifying how it would do so. The president also mentioned the killing and kidnapping of dozens of student protesters and activists during mass rallies in 1998 that brought down Suharto's three-decade dictatorship. The Indonesian leader then listed 10 other violations that took place between the 1960s and the early 2000s before he came to power, based on the findings of a commission he ordered to investigate violations l 'last year. He acknowledged rights abuses in Papua's troubled easternmost province, including an army and police operation in 2003 that left dozens of civilians dead and where officers been charged with murder, torture and kidnapping. Papua was the scene of a decades-old rebel insurgency seeking independence from Indonesia after it seized control of the former Dutch colony in the 1960s. Human rights groups said Widodo's expression of regret, like that of several other Indonesian leaders before him, did not go far enough. "Recognition is not enough. It should not have been only regrets, but also apologies," Usman Hamid, director of Amnesty International Indonesia, told Agence France-Presse (AFP), adding that the government should resolve violations of rights through the courts.

