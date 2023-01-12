Voice of Global South Summit: Prime Minister Modi highlights global challenges related to war, conflict and terrorism





Dwelling on various global challenges arising from conflicts, the Russian-Ukrainian war and terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world is in a state of crisis and it is difficult to predict how long this state of instability will last. In his opening remarks during the first session of the two-day Voice of Global South virtual summit on Thursday, Modi raised concerns over rising food, fuel, fertilizer and economic crisis in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as natural disasters. driven by climate change, PTI reported. Signaling concerns over weak demand and the economic crisis triggered by the Covid pandemic and war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the mantra of Respond, Recognize, Respect, Reform and urged the world to unite to face various global challenges. Modi said that India had always shared its development experience with the “brothers of the Global South”, and added that the Global South had the highest stakes for the future and that most global crises had no not created by the countries of the Global South, but they affect them badly. Countries should respond to Southern priorities, respect international law and territorial sovereignty, and reform international institutions, including the UN, Prime Minister Modi said, as reported by The Indian Express. This year India is starting its G20 Presidency, so it is a natural goal to amplify the voice of the Global South, the Prime Minister said. India is hosting the two-day summit to bring together the countries of the South, which provides them with a common platform to voice their common concerns over various global challenges including food and energy security caused by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The “Global South” primarily refers to countries in Asia, Africa and South America. About 120 countries have been invited to participate in the summit. The Global South Summit has ten sessions. Four sessions would take place on Thursday, while the others would be held on Friday. Each session is likely to see the participation of leaders and ministers from 10 to 20 countries. ‘Voice of the Global South – for human-centred development’ is the theme of the summit’s inaugural leaders’ session, while the closing session will focus on ‘unity of voice and unity of purpose “.

