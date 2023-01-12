Imran says undeterred by ‘red lines’ around him – Pakistan





LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan says members of his party are being urged to part ways with him and are being forced to believe he has been red lined and has no political future , and vowed to erase all those barriers with the help of his followers.

The former prime minister once again accused the establishment of meddling in politics and alleged that PTI lawmakers were being forced to switch loyalties ahead of a vote of confidence facing Punjab’s chief minister, Get to Elahi.

In a speech to members of the Punjab parliamentary party, Mr Khan said those who wanted to strike him out were arrogant and politically lacking.

Mr Khan disputed the establishment that the political engineering allegedly underway to damage the PTI would be swept away by the sea of ​​people taking to the streets as happened on April 10 after he was removed by a vote of no confidence .

He said people broke the plans of the powers that be by voting for the PTI, which resulted in his victory in the July and October partial polls.

Alleges that the establishment forces members of the PTI to change sides; denounces the Center for placing the Elahis family on the no-fly list

The PTI sacrifices its two assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expects elections to be held in the two provinces within a specified period, Khan hoped.

He added that his party would come to power and take strong decisions for the good of the country.

Punjab Legislators

Speaking of the Punjab Assembly, Mr Khan said he was watching the PTI Punjab legislators whose support was crucial in retaining Mr Elahi as chief executive. Stating that the goal of victory was not far away, Mr. Khan welcomed Independent MP Bilal Warraich who has joined the PTI.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Khan met with CM Parvez Elahi and Hussain Elahi at his residence to discuss the impending confidence vote in the Punjab Assembly.

Mr Khan also criticized the Center for placing Mr Elahis’ family members on the no-fly list.

Rebuking the powers that be for forcing people to accept regime change leaders and intimidating them through torture and pressure, Mr. Khan said: We will sign the country’s death warrant if we accept the cabal of corrupt leaders.

He said the PDM government had only one option left, and that was to go to the IMF and take relief in exchange for hyperinflation.

He also criticized ex-president Asif Zardari for trying to buy the loyalty of PTI MPAs ahead of the vote of confidence. He did, however, thank Mr. Zardari for buying rotten eggs (20 renegades) and making his party clean.

Slamming the PDM government for ruining the running economy, he said even Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocks the Pakistani government. He also wondered about the logic of sending a large delegation to Geneva.

Posted in Dawn, January 12, 2023

