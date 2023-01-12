The curious timing of Trump’s new offensive against Ruby Freeman





Late last week, on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, President Joe Biden hosted a special event at the White House to present Presidential Citizens Medals to a small group of Americans. The purpose, as NBC News reported, was to honor a select bipartisan group of election workers, officials and law enforcement officers for their contributions to our democracy before and during the riot.

Deserving recipients included Shaye Moss, a clerk at a county election office in Georgia, and her mother, Ruby Freeman, who took a temporary job helping count ballots in the 2020 election. women have been the targets of a baseless and dangerous right-wing smear campaign, and Biden has been careful to applaud Moss and Freeman for their hard work and perseverance.

Despite it all, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss found the courage to speak openly and honestly for the whole country and the world about their experience in setting the record straight on the lies and defending the integrity of our elections, said the Democratic president. Ruby and Shaye, you don’t deserve what happened to you, but you deserve eternal thanks to the nations for showing the dignity and grace of We the People. [Its] presumptuous of me, but I’m so proud of you two.

Late yesterday, Donald Trump once again returned to his social media platform to peddle lies about women and to argue that Freeman may not be able to retain his Presidential Citizens Medal.

Ruby, her daughter, and the others who ran into the counting room, grabbing the crates from under the skirted table, then running back to their counting machines where they came from before hearing the water main break ( which never happened) had a lot of explaining to do. I predict that this medal, at a minimum, will one day be retired.

Once again, there is no doubt that the former president is brazenly lying. His fabricated claims were thoroughly discredited by, among others, state law enforcement and his own Justice Department appointees who investigated the allegations. There is simply no factual basis for the Republican to attack these women.

Or more accurately, to continue attacking these women.

As regular readers will know, as Trump’s big lie took shape in the aftermath of his 2020 defeat, the former president lashed out at the two black women, by name, on multiple occasions, leading Republican activists to threaten women’s lives and show up at their homes.

Freeman, a retiree who started a small boutique selling fashion accessories, was forced to flee her home, close her business and move to an undisclosed location on the advice of the FBI for her own safety because of a ridiculous lie.

Over time, Trump’s interests have shifted, until last week when he went on the offensive again. Around midnight Jan. 2, he released a trio of ridiculous missives, falsely accusing Freeman of election crimes.

Two days later, on January 4, the former president continued the attacks, spouting new, equally bonkers lies about Freeman. Last night, of course, the Republican felt compelled to return to his fixation, seemingly oblivious to the possible consequences for his unworthy target.

It’s hard to guess what precipitated this revamped campaign, but it’s worth noting for context that it roughly coincides with a related story from Freeman’s hometown of Atlanta. NBC News reported this week:

Georgia’s grand jury conducting a criminal investigation into whether there were coordinated attempts to illegally alter the outcome of the state’s 2020 election by former President Donald Trump and his allies has completed its job, said a judge in a ruling on Monday.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney explained in a ruling that the grand jury was convened to investigate facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the legal administration of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia and to prepare a report on whether anyone should be prosecuted for such potential crimes.

We don’t yet know what the findings entail or who, if anyone, will be criminally charged. But as my colleague Lisa Rubin explained last week, the case is moving quickly and it’s clear that Trump is afraid of being held accountable for his anti-election antics in Georgia.

It hardly seems like a coincidence that, as the threat of an indictment looms in Fulton County, the former president hysterically points the finger at imaginary election crimes in Fulton County, specifically targeting Freeman, whose experiences were considered part of the local investigation.

