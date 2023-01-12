Imran Khan sticks to the ‘minus one’ formula





Lahore: Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claimed on Wednesday that the ‘minus one’ formula was being used against him.

He said, “Watch as I erase that red line against my name.”

Addressing a meeting of the Punjab parliamentary party, Imran Khan claimed that 100 billion rupees had been offered to buy the loyalty of five PTI MPs ahead of the vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly. MPs are threatened and intimidated into switching loyalties and joining another party.

He spoke highly of the PTI MPs for rejecting the offer to switch allegiance. He also appreciated the PML-Q and their leadership in standing by and supporting the PTI.

Imran said the PTI MPs and PML-Q are facing immense pressure.

He commended the PTI members of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) for attending the session in large numbers despite the difficulties of unrest due to the foggy conditions in Lahore.

He said that despite the full support of the institutions, the “imported” government was defeated and the PTI won almost all the by-votes.

He said the people of Pakistan voted for him in the by-elections for the nine National Assembly (NA) seats, although they knew he would not go to the NA. This shows the confidence he has in PTI.

The PTI President urged the judiciary to protect the constitutional and legal rights of the people.

Striking at the current government, Khan said the current rulers had done nothing for Pakistan but only got one more ‘NRO’ to solve the corruption cases against them worth 1,100 billion rupees.

He said some people thought Shehbaz Sharif was a genius, but his performance revealed that after failing to cope with political and economic challenges.

He criticized the government for sending a “very large” delegation to Geneva for an international conference on Pakistan’s climate resilience. He said that due to the severe economic crisis, instead of physically attending the session, the session can be followed by video link.

He said that unemployment and inflation were rising and factories were closing in the country and now the Pakistani government would be forced to accept all the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions to get another tranche of the loan otherwise l national economy would be ruined. Ira , If the government agrees to IMF conditions, people will be cut off from a new wave of inflation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

