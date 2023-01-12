Prime Minister Modi highlights India’s key role at Global South Summit; calls for an “equivalent voice”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural Leaders’ Session of Voice of Global South: For human-centric development on Thursday stressing the importance of the “equivalent voice” of the Global South. Speaking virtually on the international platform, he reiterated that the voice of the southern countries is the voice of India, and their priorities are also India’s priorities. “We have supported each other in the fight against foreign domination and we can do so again in this century to create a new world order that will ensure the well-being of our citizens. Your voice is the voice of India , and your priorities are India’s priorities, PM Narendra Modi said during his speech. India’s Priorities and Agenda for the Global South The summit signifies bonhomie among the nations of the Global South, who share their priorities and perspectives on a common platform. Prime Minister Modi further said that the nation has always prioritized sharing its development experience with the countries of the South. Furthermore, he called on the countries of the South to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions that can transform our societies and economies. Prime Minister Modi further said that the countries of the South have the most important stakes for the future, stating that three quarters of humanity live in our countries. He also reiterated India’s commitment to the Global South, setting an example of nations’ efforts to provide vaccines and medicines during the pandemic. India has always championed the increased role of developing countries in determining our common future, Prime Minister Modi has said. Prime Minister Modi highlights challenges facing southern countries Prime Minister Modi further highlighted the prevailing geopolitical scenario and concerns over terrorism, conflict, political tensions, rising food, fertilizer and fuel prices and climate change. He pointed out that the world is in a state of crisis. It is difficult to predict how long this state of instability will last. “We have turned the page on another challenging year that has seen war, conflict, terrorism and global political tensions. Rising food, fertilizer and fuel prices, climate change-induced natural disasters and the impact economic sustainability of the Covid pandemic,” Prime Minister Modi said during his address. Most of the global challenges were not created by the countries of the South, but they affect us more,” Prime Minister Modi added. India’s agenda during the G-20 presidency New Delhi’s aim to amplify the voice of the Global South was also emphasized by the Prime Minister during the summit. For our G20 Presidency, we have chosen the theme “One Land, One Family, One Future”. This is in line with our civilizational philosophy, Prime Minister Modi said while reiterating that the path to realizing “unity” is through human-centered development. He emphasized the attempt to rethink global financial and political governance while calling on countries of the South to “respond, recognize, respect and reform” to reinvigorate the world. Respond to the priorities of the countries of the South by developing an inclusive and balanced international program. Recognize that the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities” applies to all global challenges. Respect the sovereignty of all nations, the rule of law and the peaceful settlement of disputes and disputes. Reform international institutions, including the United Nations, to make them more relevant,” the Prime Minister stressed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/global-event-news/pm-modi-highlights-indias-key-role-at-global-south-summit-calls-for-equivalent-voice-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos