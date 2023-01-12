Trump seethes on Truth Social after Fox News analyst debunks his lies about classified Biden documents





Former President Donald Trump hit out at Fox News contributor Karl Rove after the longtime Republican strategist claimed Trump’s hoarding of classified documents was worse than the classified documents found in President Joe’s office Biden.

Biden’s personal attorneys uncovered about 10 classified documents from his tenure as vice president in his private office last fall. Critics were quick to compare the situation to the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, where authorities sought to collect classified documents after his lawyers falsely claimed he turned over all documents in response to a subpoena to appear before a grand jury.

During an appearance on Fox News Tuesday morning with co-anchors Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer, Rove explained that Biden’s case was different, as he was much more cooperative with authorities and kept far fewer documents than Trump.

Perino started the segment by asking Rove about the similarities between Biden’s documents and Trump’s.

“Well, there are differences, but you can’t make this stuff up. But there are differences,” Rove replied. “For example, how many documents in Biden’s case, it seems to be about 10. In President Trump’s case, hundreds.”

“How responsive were they? Rove asked. “When the people of Biden found out, they immediately called, called the proper authorities and turned them away. We spent a year and a half watching the drama unfold at Mar-a-Lago, and it must have happened. end with a police search to recover the documents.”

However, in an article on Truth Social, Trump argued that Biden kept worse classified documents because they dated back to when he was vice president, when Trump’s position was higher as president. Trump has repeatedly claimed that he secretly declassified the documents he took home, but that claim has been refuted by former senior officials and his lawyers have not made similar claims in court.

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

“Karl Rove was, as usual, wrong when he said that Vice President Biden’s HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL documents, which had been in his office for many years, were somehow similar to the secret service guarded, and otherwise very secure, Mar-a-Lago papers,” Trump wrote in the post. “Biden was not then President, had no power to declassify, and was under the very strict Federal Records Act. I fall under the much more generous Presidential Records Act, had productive discussions with Radical Left NARA, and did everything right. A giant scam.”

In a separate post, the former president also shared various theories about what the Biden documents might contain, making disparaging remarks about Elaine Chao, wife of Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Hunter. Biden.

“Biden’s documents are HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL, many relate to UKRAINE, where Hunter was ‘raking the dough,’ and FUNDED BY CHINA, which gave Biden $55 million, via Penn, and likely had easy access. Was the boss of Old Crow, China love Coco Chow, involved?” Trump wrote. “I was just asking?

Read more

on the Trump documents scandal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2023/01/11/seethes-on-truth-social-after-fox-news-analyst-debunks-his-lies-about-biden-classified-docs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos