“The PTI government intended to resettle the TTP fighters in the Pak tribal districts”: Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that his government planned to resettle banned Tehreek-e-Taliban fighters in Pakistan’s tribal districts with the help of the Afghan Taliban, but the plan failed to materialize due to non-cooperation from the provinces, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

Khan, during a speech at a seminar on terrorism organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in Islamabad, said that the PTI government had planned to relocate at least 5,000 TTP fighters and their family members, approximately 35,000, but the plan fell through as the provinces refused to foot the bill. He said the governments of Sindh and Balochistan initially refused to donate a 3% share of the National Finance Commission (NFC) for tribal district uplift, then the federal government stopped cooperation after the ousting. of the PTI, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Imran Khan said the Pakistani government had an opportunity to deal with the threat of the TTP after the fall of Kabul and the rise of the Taliban to power.

“The Afghan Taliban pressured the TTP, which numbered more than 5,000 fighters among its 40,000 troops, to return to Pakistan and we took a number of steps to deal with that,” he said. he declares.

Khan said there was an anti-merger group in the tribal areas and the PTI wanted to start uplifting projects to satisfy the anti-merger group, but lack of funds led to nothing significant to this regard, reported the Dawn newspaper.

Khan condemned the “irresponsible statements” of the Pakistani government led by the Muslim League of Nawaz against the Taliban and warned that a deterioration in Afghan relations could lead to an “unending” war on terrorism, Dawn reported.

Khan referred to criticism of the PTI government for holding peace talks with the TTP, adding that opposition parties should not “lie to the people”.

Around 1,000 people were killed and injured in Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan attacks on the Pakistani government in 2022, according to statistics released by the terrorist group TTP, Khaama Press reported. TTP said in a video that the most of their attacks had taken place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. They also launched attacks outside the province, Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press report quoted Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah as claiming the TTP had hideouts in Afghanistan and staged its attacks on Pakistan from there. He also mentioned that Pakistan has the right to attack those safe havens of TTP in Afghanistan. This may include protecting its population from increasing attacks on Pakistan’s border provinces.

