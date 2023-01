Exclusive: More than 70 US and Brazilian lawmakers condemn the Trump-Bolsonaro alliance | Jair Bolsonaro

More than 70 progressive U.S. and Brazilian lawmakers have condemned collaboration between the Bolsonaro family and Trumpists in the U.S. to nullify elections in both countries, and called for those involved to be held accountable.

As lawmakers in Brazil and the United States, we stand united against the efforts of authoritarian and anti-democratic far-right actors to nullify legitimate election results and overthrow our democracies, said the joint statement, led by Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan. Omar.

The statement, released Wednesday evening, cited both Sunday’s attack by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro on government institutions in Braslia, and the very similar January 6, 2021 insurgency in Washington by supporters of Donald Trump.

It’s no secret that far-right agitators in Brazil and the United States are coordinating their efforts, lawmakers, including 36 U.S. Democrats and 35 Brazilian progressives, said.

They pointed out that after Brazil’s October 30 elections, won by President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, the son of defeated President and Brazilian Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro flew to Florida and met with Trump and his former aides, Jason Miller and Steve Bannon, who encouraged Bolsonaro to challenge Brazil’s election results.

Shortly after the meetings, the Bolsonaros party sought to invalidate thousands of votes, the statement said. Everyone involved must be held accountable.

Lawmakers also drew attention to the fact that Bannon was convicted for failing to comply with a subpoena before congressional hearings or provide relevant documents about his role in the Jan. 6 insurgency there. two years old.

Brazil: How exactly the storming of government buildings happened video timeline

Jair Bolsonaro flew to Florida on December 30, the day before his presidency ended. The Biden administration has not commented directly on his immigration status, but has pointed out that an A-1 visa, reserved for foreign leaders, would expire 30 days after the holder ceases to hold high office, which which implies that if Bolsonaro entered the country on such a visa, he would have to leave by the end of this month. The administration also said it would seriously consider any extradition request from the Brazilian government.

Former Bolsonaros justice minister Anderson Torres, who was the security chief in Braslia, flew to Orlando, Florida, where the former Brazilian president is staying, the weekend of the uprising, instead of making preparations to defend government buildings against protests. . Torres was fired, his house was raided and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He said he was ready to return to Brazil to present himself to the authorities.

An investigation is underway in Brazil to determine the extent and sophistication of the planning behind the Sunday riots, and whether they were part of a coordinated coup attempt.

Democracies rely on the peaceful transfer of power, according to the lawmakers’ statement. Just as right-wing extremists coordinate their efforts to undermine democracy, we must remain united in our efforts to protect it.

