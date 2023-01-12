After decades, Indonesian president acknowledges gross violations of states’ rights

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: Moscow has named a new commander for its invasion of Ukraine as Russian private military company Wagner Group says its capture of the salt mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine is complete, although the Ukrainian army declared that the battle was not over.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday appointed Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov as overall commander of what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine, now in its 11th month.

The change effectively demoted General Sergei Surovikin, who was only appointed in October to lead the invasion and has overseen heavy attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said his forces captured all of Soledar and killed around 500 Ukrainian troops after heavy fighting.

I want to confirm the full liberation and cleansing of Soledar territory, Prigozhin said in a statement.

The whole city is littered with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers, he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that fighting was still raging in a key town on the eastern front line, and in his daily address Zelensky insisted the front was holding.

The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to claim some success in Soledar, Zelensky said, but the fighting continues.

Moscow and Kyiv said the battle for Soledar had been long and brutal. If it fell to Moscow forces, it would mark Russia’s first significant territorial gain in Ukraine in months.

The war-battered salt mining town in the eastern region of Donetsk is about 15 kilometers (nine miles) from Bakhmut, a larger urban center that Russia has tried to seize.

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed on Wednesday that his forces had taken control of the entire territory of Soledar as urban battles unfolded in the city center.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti published a photo allegedly taken in the Soledar salt mines showing Prigozhin with armed fighters.

The Ukrainian military said the photos were taken elsewhere.

And the Russian Defense Ministry urged caution, saying it was best to wait for official announcements.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told reporters on Wednesday that the U.S. could not confirm reports that Soledar had fallen and the city had gone back and forth several times, and it was really about fighting quite brutal.

On the road between Bakhmut and the town of Sloviansk further west, a wounded Ukrainian soldier waiting to be evacuated said the fighting in Soledar was the toughest his brigade had ever seen.

But no one plans to give up the city, the 27-year-old, who calls himself Bober (beaver), told AFP.

Moscow, for its part, has announced that it has entrusted the Chief of the Army Staff Valery Gerasimov with responsibility for the Ukrainian conflict.

Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russian forces in Ukraine for three months, will become Gerasimov’s deputy, the Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Analysts say conflicting statements around Soledar point to in-fighting between Russian forces, which have been trying to capture all of Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region since their failure to take Kyiv last year.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak told AFP he believed Russia suffered huge losses in the battle for the city, but acknowledged that the Ukrainian side was also taking casualties.

The fighting there and in neighboring Bakhmut is the bloodiest of the war so far, he said.

Earlier this week, Zelensky said Soledar had been flattened by the fighting and everything had been completely destroyed.

On Wednesday, the president also said he had traveled to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, near the border with EU member Poland, for talks on coordination and border protection, including the situation on Ukraine’s northern border with Belarus.

A close ally of Moscow, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko allowed Russian troops to use his country as a launching pad for their invasion in February.

After Belarus announced the creation of a joint force with Moscow in the fall, there were fears of an opening of the front line in the north. Fighting is currently concentrated in the east and south.

On Wednesday, in the southern region of Kherson, the explosion of a Russian shell started a fire in a maternity ward.

A powerful shock wave destroyed the windows of the children’s ward and damaged one of the doctors’ surgeries, regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said, adding that one employee was injured.

In the east, Russian strikes targeted Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, on Tuesday following a surprise visit by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Baerbock promised additional German support in Kyiv, but his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, who was accompanying him, said Berlin’s refusal to send battle tanks to Kyiv was costing lives.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron promised Zelensky that Paris would send French-made light tanks to Kyiv, making France the first Western country to deliver tanks to Ukraine and putting pressure on Germany.

Separately, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that Warsaw was ready to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but as part of an international coalition.