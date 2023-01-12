Will Liz Truss get a portrait at the Tory Carlton Club or will she be erased from history?





O ill will Liz Truss get a portrait in the Tory party stronghold the Carlton Club? Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was at the St James Private Club last night to unveil his own painting, right, given to most former Tory Prime Ministers. Thought to have cost tens of thousands of dollars, it was commissioned while still in power. After a speech, Johnson joked: I was framed. We called the club this morning to ask if Truss would get a portrait, given that she left number 10 after just a month. We were told the official line was not a comment. Members of the Carlton, which was the first house of the Conservative Party, may prefer not to spend money remembering his short reign. Johnson’s downfall was accelerated when then-deputy chief whip Chris Pincher was accused of sexually assaulting two men at the club last June. Harry struggles with the royal family tree Harry’s Book (Aaron Chown/PA) / PA wire Prince Harry’s understanding of royal history seems fragile. In his new book, Harry refers to 15th-century monarch Henry VI as his great-great-great-great-great-great-grandfather. But the pair have a looser bond, notes writer Kate Maltby. Lancastrian Henry VI lost the Wars of the Roses and died heirless. The throne has since passed through several families. A schoolboy mistake, or is the Spare claiming to be the true heir to the crown? Read more The town hall splashes the money Amy Lame / David Bennett Eyebrows will be raised at a major pay rise for Sadiq Khans Night Czar Amy Lam, whose salary has risen 40% to almost 120,000 in the past year. Lam has come under fire during Covid for not helping London’s nightlife enough. The mayor’s office told The Spectator magazine that Lam had increased by two pay levels. She also works as a DJ on BBC Radio 6 Music. Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Lams only worked 2.5 days a week, which was incorrect. The position has been full-time since 2017. Don’t turn off the taps, advocacy theaters West End theaters have warned that the Government’s decision to cut its support for businesses on energy bills is a hammer blow for the sector. They claim some London theaters have been quoted 500% bill hikes. Support will be reduced from April. last night in town

Journal of Londoners January 11, 2023



Pakistan calls for charity dinner in London Fatima Bhutto and Jemima Khan David Bennett Sanderson Design Group x Maro Itoje Cocktails in London Maro Itoje David Bennett “On The Ropes” – Press Evening – After Party Dame Emma Thompson and Greg Wise Dave Benet/Getty Images “On The Ropes” – Press Evening – After Party Sanjeev Bhaskar and Meera Syal Dave Benet/Getty Images

Writer Fatima Bhutto and film producer Jemima Khan raised money for UNICEF’s Pakistan Flood Appeal at Benares Restaurant in Mayfair last night. They were joined by Mayor Sadiq Khan for a Michelin-starred dinner. England rugby star Maro Itoje has launched a collaboration with design brand Sanderson at House of Walpole in SW1. At the Park Theatre, Emma Thompson and Greg Wise, and Sanjeev Bhaskar and Meera Syal looked beloved at On The Ropes, about the Windrush generation.

