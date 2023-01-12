PM Modi at the Voice of Global South summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined the importance of the “equivalent voice” of southern countries on the international platform and reiterated that their voice is the voice of India and their priorities are also those of India. India.

Speaking virtually at the inaugural session of the leaders of ‘Voice of Global South: For human-centric development’, Prime Minister Modi said: “We have supported each other in the fight against foreign domination and we can do that. again in this century to create a new world order that will ensure the welfare of our citizens.Your voice is India’s voice and your priorities are India’s priorities.

The Summit envisions bringing together countries of the South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform. He said India has always shared its development experience with countries in the South.

“The need of the hour is to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions that can transform our societies and our economies. Despite the challenges facing the developing world, I remain optimistic that our time has come. The need of the hour is also to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions that can transform our societies and economies,” PM Modi added.

On India’s sharing of its development model with the Global South, Prime Minister Modi said, “We, the Global South, have the biggest stakes in the future. Three quarters of humanity live in our countries. India has always shared its development experience with the countries of the South. Our development partnerships cover all geographies and various sectors. We have provided medicines and vaccines to over 100 countries during the pandemic. India has always championed the increased role of developing countries in determining our common future.

Regarding the prevailing global scenario and concerns over conflict, terrorism, political tensions, rising food, fertilizer and fuel prices, and climate change, he said, “We have seen it in the impacts of the Covid pandemic, climate change, terrorism and even Ukraine. conflict.”

“We have turned the page on another difficult year that has seen war, conflict, terrorism and global political tensions. Rising food, fertilizer and fuel prices, natural disasters induced by climate change and the lasting economic impact of the Covid pandemic. It is clear that the world is in a state of crisis. It is difficult to predict how long this state of instability will last. Most of the global challenges were not created by the countries of the South, but they affect us more,” Prime Minister Modi added.

Stating that the countries of the South have the highest stakes for the future, as three-quarters of humanity live in these countries, Prime Minister Modi stressed the need for an equal voice on the global platform.

On India’s G-20 Chairmanship, Prime Minister Modi reiterated that New Delhi’s goal is to amplify the voice of the Global South.

“As India begins its G20 presidency this year, it is only natural that our goal is to amplify the voice of the Global South. For our G20 Presidency, we have chosen the theme “One Land, One Family, One Future”. This is consistent with our civilizational philosophy. We believe that the path to realizing “unity” is through human-centered development. The populations of the countries of the South must no longer be excluded from the fruits of development. Together, we must attempt to rethink global political and financial governance,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He also called for a global agenda to “respond, recognize, respect and reform” to reinvigorate the world.

“Respond to the priorities of the countries of the South by developing an inclusive and balanced international program. Recognize that the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities” applies to all global challenges. Respect the sovereignty of all nations, the rule of law and the peaceful settlement of disputes and disputes. Reform international institutions, including the United Nations, to make them more relevant,” the Prime Minister added.

He also extended his wishes for a happy and fulfilling year 2023 to the countries of the South on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians.