Lawyers who allowed Trump to participate in election conspiracy face heightened risk of charges | Attack on the United States Capitol





Four lawyers who gave Donald Trump flawed legal advice that helped him nullify the 2020 US election now face heightened risks of criminal charges after a House panel released a comprehensive report on the Jan. 6 uprising and referred attorneys for possible Justice Department charges, say former federal prosecutors.

John Eastman, Jeff Clark, Rudy Giuliani and Kenneth Chesebro played overlapping roles, providing Trump with bogus legal cover that included promoting a fake voter scheme to replace voters Joe Biden won with those of Trump , in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying Biden on Jan. 6. .

The lawyers’ actions and schemes were cited in an 845-page report last month by the House Select Committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, and in referrals to the Justice Department, for providing various types of support legal to Trump who allowed parts of his putsch attempt.

The report accuses Trump of criminally engaging in a multi-part conspiracy and cites four criminal offenses: false statements, obstruction of official process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and aiding or comforting the insurgency, which were all referred to the DoJ for prosecution.

DoJ-specific referrals differ somewhat for the four attorneys. All were fired for conspiracy to defraud the United States. Except for Giuliani, the other three were fired for conspiring to obstruct official process, a reference to Congress certifying Bidens’ January 6 victory.

Several legal schemes devised by lawyers to further Trump’s botched coup were detailed in the referrals and the panels’ comprehensive report. For example, Eastman, a California law professor, wrote a memo about the coup that suggested avenues former Vice President Mike Pence could take to help Trump reverse his electoral defeat, including rejecting unilaterally certain state electoral college votes.

Along with Giuliani, Eastman also addressed the Stop the Steal rally just before the Capitol attack, where he floated a baseless conspiracy theory about secret records in voting machines that helped cast votes for Democrats.

The panels report and referrals also noted that Clark, who was acting head of the DoJ Civil Division, stands out as a participant in the conspiracy to defraud the United States. The report cited evidence Clark wrote a letter containing false information urging some state officials to name new voter rolls, part of a plan that involved Trump installing Clark as attorney general. acting at the DoJ.

Last summer, Clark and Eastman had their cellphones seized by federal agents, in an early indication of the serious scrutiny prosecutors were giving them.

Jeff Clark stands out as a participant in the conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to the House panel report. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP

Giuliani, who served as Trump’s personal attorney and pushed his false allegations of widespread voter fraud, was subpoenaed by the US attorney in DC in November to testify and provide documents about his Trump payments and his campaign, according to a Reuters report this week.

While referrals from House panels to the DoJ are only recommendations and do not necessitate filing charges against attorneys, former prosecutors have said the extensive evidence they conspired with Trump to stop Biden from taking his functions could help spur the DoJ to take legal action against them.

The corrupt involvement of lawyers in various aspects of the Jan. 6 insurrection is certainly one of the low points in the history of the legal profession in America, said former DoJ Inspector General Michael Bromwich.

Whether it’s filing bogus lawsuits, trying to hijack the Justice Department, or engineering the fake voter system, lawyers have been at the center of illegitimate attempts to keep Donald Trump in power. Any lawyer who cares about the reputation of the profession should be disgusted by his behavior and hope that he will be held accountable by the very legal system he abused.

Other former prosecutors have offered scathing opinions on legal Trump loyalists.

While professional status often protects lawyers from criminal liability, I would expect prosecutors to use it here as a sword: This team knew congressional procedures and concocted an attack on weak spots, drawing many others who knew much less, said Daniel Richman, a former federal prosecutor who is now a professor at Columbia Law School.

While there may be prudential reasons for not making Trump a criminal defendant, these do not preclude charging this group with conspiracy to defraud the United States. The general title of this offense often does not reflect the conduct of the defendants charged with it, but that is certainly the case here, and a full factual presentation of this conspiracy could also reveal Trump’s role.

Similarly, Michael Zeldin, a former DoJ prosecutor, said: The Jan. 6 committee referrals to the DoJ regarding the role played by Trump-aligned attorneys in preparing for the assault on the Capitol presented a compelling case.

[The] The DoJ must now test that evidence against a standard of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt to determine whether indictments are warranted, he added.

Eastman and the other attorneys charged in the House panel referrals to the DoJ have all denied improper conduct. But long before the dismissals and the panels’ report, evidence was mounting about the significant roles Eastman and the other attorneys played in promoting Trump’s plot to keep Biden from taking office.

Federal Judge David Carter last March, in a landmark ruling involving Eastman, said Trump most likely broke the law during his weeks on the road to prevent Biden from taking office.

Dr. Eastman and President Trump launched a campaign to nullify a Democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history, Carter wrote in a civil case that led to Eastman being ordered to release more than 100 emails that he had withheld from the House panel.

Last year, the panel also heard stunning testimony from Greg Jacob, Mike Pence’s attorney. Jacob testified that Eastman admitted to him that he was aware that his efforts to get Pence to reject Bidens’ winning electoral college count would violate voter count law, and that Trump, too, had been told that it would be illegal for Pence to block Bidens’ certification.

Clark’s role in his attempt to help Trump promote false allegations of voter fraud also drew strong condemnation during a House hearing last year. Former Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard Donoghue was scathing in recounting Trump’s efforts to replace Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Clark in late December 2020, to increase pressure on state lawmakers to they dismiss Biden voters by pushing baseless accusations of widespread fraud.

Donoghue testified that he tipped off Trump during a bizarre meeting at the White House on Jan. 3 that drew Rosen, Trump’s White House attorney Pat Cipollone, and other high-profile attorneys. Elevating Clark to acting AG would trigger mass resignations, and Clark would find himself in a graveyard at the DoJ, Donoghue said.

Cipollone, who testified before a federal grand jury last fall, also threatened to resign if Trump replaced Rosen with Clark.

Former Georgia U.S. attorney Michael Moore said he believed the panel had built a substantial case against some of Trump’s top loyalist lawyers, who were in fact involved in an unprecedented and unlawful effort to quash the election, providing spurious legal arguments as part of the conspiracy.

A lawyer who tells his client how to open the safe is just as guilty as the thief who breaks into the bank, Moore added.

Still, Richman warned that DoJ prosecutors face challenges before indicting any of the attorneys.

I suspect that prosecutors would like to determine more clearly to what extent these lawyers were really aware that their theories lacked any factual or legal basis. It helps, but it may not be enough, that many around them say that.

Whether or not the DoJ indicts some of the attorneys, they should all suffer professionally for conspiring with Trump, Bromwich pointed out.

Although it is not yet clear which of the lawyers can be found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in criminal proceedings, they should all become pariahs in their chosen profession and, at a minimum, never practice the profession again. right.

