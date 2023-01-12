Donald Trump’s former aide slams him in a January 6 leak. Texts: We all look like domestic terrorists now





In papers released by the Jan. 6 committee investigating the actions (or lack of actions) of Donald Trump during the 2021 Capitol uprising, it was recently revealed that Hope Hicks (former senior adviser to the President at the time) had a revealing exchange with Ivanka Trumps chief of staff. , Julie Radford.

In his last sets of discs released. The Jan. 6 House Select Committee produced this exchange of text messages after Jan. 6 between former Trump aide Hope Hicks and former Ivanka aide Julie Radford

January 6 committee releases texts between Hope Hicks and Julie Radford

In messages sent between the two women that day, Hicks expressed concern for her job due to Trump’s unpredictable and chaotic behavior and the violent riots that occurred at the same time.

“In one day, he ended all future opportunities that didn’t include speaking at the local Proud Boys chapter,” Hicks said, appearing to refer to Trump. Radford replied, “Yeah.”

We all look like domestic terrorists now. It made us all unemployable. Like untouchable. God, I’m so crazy. –Hope Hicks

Hicks then sent, “And all of us who had no jobs lined up will be perpetually unemployed.” She continued, “I am so angry and upset. We all look like domestic terrorists now.

Tweet from Hope Hicks to Julie Radford (Head of Ivanka)

Other Text Exchange Takeaways

In conversation with Redford, Hicks also seemed to mention Alyssa Farah Griffin (former Trump communications director who resigned from the White House in December 2020) writing that she “looks like a genius.”

Hicks also texted Radford about the resignation of Stephanie Grisham (she served as former first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff) when the Capitol attack happened, and Radford appeared to criticize that decision. , deeming her “selfish”.

They also talked about Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s in-laws, Karlie Kloss. After the model called out Trump in several tweets on Jan. 6, 2021, for refusing to accept the 2020 election results, Hicks shared those tweets with Radford, who called them “unreal.”

This text exchange between Hicks and Radford, NBC News reports, is “included in the release of documents after the committee released its formal report late last month.” In its report, the committee detailed more evidence that “Trump oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the results of an election he knew he had lost, culminating in his supporters’ assault on the Capitol on January 6 with the aim of blocking the counting of the elections. votes that would certify the victory of Joe Bidens, ”notes the media.

The report also came after the panel “voted unanimously to recommend that the Department of Justice pursue criminal charges against Trump for his role in the attack and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election,” as the report said. highlights the post.

