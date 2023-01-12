PTI members intimidated and bribed to jump ship, Imran claims





President and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Wednesday that members of his party had received threats and offers of money and were told that a line red had been drawn against him. [Imran Khan] and he had no future.

Addressing the PTI parliamentary party leaders in Lahore on Wednesday, he said that after Almighty Allah, the people of Pakistan are the heir of the country and only the higher power can draw a red line. He said it was decided to change people’s opinion by force, adding that “I don’t know what kind of genius makes such decisions.”

People were brutally tortured during the PTI long march on May 25 last year, he said.

Turning his guns on the current leader, the former prime minister went on to say that Pakistan has been lagging behind the rest of the world due to the rule of thieves over the past 30 years. He said the two families plundered the country and got NRO. They did not provide any roadmap to turn around the country’s economy, he added.

Mr Khan said: “The country’s economy plunged shortly after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance got its Rs 1.1 trillion corruption cases removed and they believe Shehbaz Sharif is a genius”.

Meanwhile, when meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and National Assembly Member Hussain Elahi who called him at Zaman Park, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that the federal government had gone blind in the policy of revenge and violated the Constitution and the law. A consultation took place on the current political situation and a vote of confidence.

On occasion, Imran Khan, while strongly condemning the torture of Farhan Khan by declaring him an Indian agent, asked what his fault was. “It’s a question mark for the whole nation,” he said.

The PTI President also condemned the inclusion of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s family in the no-fly list and said the federal government had gone blind in the revenge policy.

The PTI chairman went on to say that the federation conspiracy in Punjab would fail, adding that his party members and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) were united and the federal government would fail in its attempts.

Meanwhile, Parvez Elahi said he does not believe in the politics of revenge, be it the torture of Farhan Khan or any conspiracy by Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah.

