Politics
Enthusiasm for Donald Trump is waning among Republican officials in Texas
Once a political force by nature with Republicans in Texas, former President Donald Trump’s influence appears to be waning in the state as he mounts a presidential campaign in 2024 and the state’s legislative session begins.
About two months into his candidacy, few prominent Republicans in Texas have endorsed Trump, and some are more willing to upset him publicly. His recent blaming of abortion restrictions for Republicans’ midterm election losses sparked disagreement across the Texas GOP spectrum, and Republicans in the state ignored his preferences as they navigated the races for Speaker of the United States House and Chairman of the Republican National Committee.
The developments are a notable change from recent years in Texas, where Trump has had a large pool of loyal political allies. State Republicans went out of their way to praise his presidency, and they enthusiastically courted his endorsement in their own campaigns. If some disagreed with him, they mostly kept it to themselves, fearing reprisals from primary voters or from Trump himself.
Trump, the only president to be impeached twice, garnered little support in Texas beyond the usual suspects after announcing his bid for re-election to the White House in mid-November. He won the endorsements of two predictable loyalists: Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who already endorsed Trump for a comeback campaign about a year ago, and Attorney General Ken Paxton, whom Trump has teased as a potential US Attorney General if he wins the White House. again.
Governor Greg Abbott has remained silent on the former president’s candidacy. Abbott, himself a potential 2024 candidate, won Trump’s endorsement in his primary last year but kept his distance in the general election, skipping an October rally in Texas.
Meanwhile, Trump’s two-time campaign chairman in Texas, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, signaled support for Trump’s return bid but stopped short of an unqualified endorsement.
Notably, a large majority of Texas Republicans in the 118th Congress, 20 out of 25, won Trump’s endorsement in the 2022 election. Of those members, only three reciprocated and backed Trump for 2024: U.S. Rep. freshman Wesley Hunt of Houston, Rep. Troy Nehls of Richmond, and Rep. Ronny Jackson of Amarillo, Trump’s former White House physician. U.S. Senators from Texas John Cornyn and Ted Cruz have signaled their openness to backing someone beside Trump, and Cornyn said he would like to see some new blood.
Heading into the legislative session, State House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, became particularly outspoken against Trump after staying out of the fray since taking over in 2021. After Trump’s nominee Herschel Walker lost the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia. month, Phelan tweeted that having the best candidate actually matters and retweeted other users making the same point. Then, on New Years Day, after Trump posted a message on social media saying it was the abortion issue, not Trump, that had caused Republicans to overwhelm midterm, Phelan responded. with his most direct review to date.
The GOP has lost control of the Senate THREE cycles in a row and it wasn’t the fault of the pro-life movement, Phelan tweeted, addressing Trump. These are your hand-picked candidates who underperformed and lost hugely. May 2023-24 bring new GOP leadership PROUD to protect the unborn.
Phelan faced little backlash within his party for speaking out. On the contrary, more State House Republicans have taken his side, sharing his messages in shows of support and agreement.
New leadership is needed to restore civility to the GOP and will be key to preventing returning the White House to the Ds (as Mr. Trump did last time), said State Rep. Justin Holland, R-Rockwall , in a tweet. I’m proud that Chairman Phelan spoke up and hope the rest of the GOP state presidents and legislators do the same.
The Phelans team declined to comment beyond their recent tweets. A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on this story.
Phelan wasn’t the only prominent Texas Republican to oppose Trump’s message on the midterm elections. Matt Rinaldi, the Texas GOP chairman who comes from a more right wing of the party than Phelan, also sent out a tweet disapproving of Trump’s take. Rinaldi argued that Republicans did well in states like Texas that effectively ended abortion after the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Dobbs wasn’t the problem, Rinaldi said.
Trump has suffered a number of setbacks within his own party. After taking heat for the GOP’s lackluster performance in November, a U.S. House select committee removed him for criminal prosecution by the Justice Department for his role in instigating the insurgency. murderous Jan. 6, 2021. In December, Trump called for scrapping the rules, including those contained in the Constitution, to rehash the 2020 election. That message led to recriminations from Republicans on Capitol Hill, including Cornyn , who called him irresponsible.
Polls suggest Trump remains popular with Republicans in Texas, but not as popular as he once was. He recorded a 75% favor rating among GOP voters in a December poll from the University of Texas at Austin, up from 82% in October and 85% in February 2021 after leaving office.
More interesting has been the waning intensity of GOP support for Trump, according to the same poll. The percentage of Republican voters saying they have a very favorable opinion of Trump was 39% in December; it was 50% in October and 58% in February 2021.
Chris Sacia is a conservative pollster who tracks Texas primary voters’ preferences for 2024 each month. He noted that ahead of the November election, Trump averaged a 22 percentage point lead, but in his latest poll, his advantage had fallen to 1 point, virtually tied with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
While direct support for President Trump has dropped noticeably, it’s clear that primary voters aren’t interested in transitioning to the pre-Trump GOP, Sacia said in a statement.
Indeed, DeSantis has supplanted Trump as something of a new north star among Texas conservatives, and the next legislative session could introduce several proposals that mimic Florida’s new laws. Patrick has previously said he wants the Legislature to pass a version of Florida’s law banning classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity, which critics have called the Dont Say Gay Act.
Patrick and Trump have a long-standing close relationship, and that showed most clearly in 2021. Patrick used his friendship with Trump to hit out on Phelan and pressure the Texas House to pass an election audit. He also convinced Trump to make a host of primary endorsements that allowed Patrick to enter the 2023 legislative session, which began on Tuesday, with his most loyal Republican caucus yet.
Still, Patrick responded to Trumps 2024 launch with a four-sentence Facebook post that praised his announcement speech but didn’t make a clear endorsement. The Trump campaign then sent emails to reporters flagging Millers and Paxtons’ statements as endorsements; there was no such email on Patrick’s statement.
Patrick’s aides did not respond to a request for comment on whether he endorses Trump for 2024.
Patrick gave an awkward response when asked about his support for Trump in a podcast interview published on Sunday.
If he’s running in 2024, I’m saying if he’s running, he’s announced he’s running, so I guess he’s running. I haven’t spoken to him since he announced, but we talk, we’ve talked often, Patrick said. If he runs, I’ll be there to support him. I think hell win the primary, but that’s how we sit here today in January. Who knows what awaits us.
In the fight for the presidency of the United States House, three Texas Republicans helped block Kevin McCarthys candidacy for days despite Trump’s support for McCarthy, which Trump insisted on repeating amid the chaos. The three Texas Republican reps Michael Cloud, Chip Roy and Keith Self all hail from staunchly red districts where opposing Trump could be a vulnerability in a primary, but they seemed unfazed.
While McCarthy credited Trump with helping seal the deal on his presidency late Friday night, the Texas trio had already come off the fence hours earlier after believing they got enough concessions from McCarthy.
There is no love lost between Roy and Trump, they faced off in a previous House leadership contest, and Trump refused to endorse Roy’s re-election last year despite support of virtually every other GOP member of the Texas delegation. But it was a more consequential move for Cloud and Self, an incoming freshman who came off as a more pro-Trump Republican than the incumbent he challenged. Trump endorsed Cloud in his 2022 primary as he attracted a growing group of challengers; Trump endorsed Self after emerging as the GOP candidate in his district.
Trump’s support for McCarthy has drawn open criticism from Michael Quinn Sullivan, the far-right leader in Texas politics.
Why is Donald Trump sticking with this huge loser/swamp? Sullivan tweeted after McCarthy lost another speaker ballot last week.
The indifference of Texas Republicans toward Trump has also surfaced in the race for the Republican National Committee chairmanship. In December, the state’s Republican Executive Committee unanimously passed a resolution expressing defiance of Ronna McDaniel, the current RNC chairwoman, who has been a Trump loyalist.
Neither the resolution nor the SREC’s brief discussion of it mentions the former president. Trump has since weighed in on the race, saying he likes both McDaniel and one of his challengers, Harmeet Dhillon.
When it comes to Texas donors, Trump could also lose steam. Roy Bailey, the Dallas business owner who helped spearhead Trump’s joint fundraising operation with the RNC, told the Dallas Morning News last month that many contributors are waiting to see if DeSantis comes into the picture. the 2024 presidential primary.
There’s no denying that Ron DeSanti’s political star is on the rise, and that’s why you have a primary process, U.S. Representative Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, said in a TV interview last month. I look forward to this process, and I think the two heavy hitters right now are Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.
But who supports Fallon? It’s too early to tell now, he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2023/01/11/donald-trump-texas-endorsements/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
