Indonesian President Joko Widodo expresses regret for human rights violations over the past decades





Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed regret over a slew of serious human rights abuses that have taken place in the country during a speech in the capital Jakarta on Wednesday. This is reported by international news agencies. As one of the violations, he mentioned the mass murders in 1965 and 1966, in which around half a million communist Indonesians died. Joko Widodo, with a clear and sincere conscience, expresses his deep regret that the mass murders took place. With regret, Joko Widodo responds to a recently published report on human rights violations in Indonesia over the past decades. He had set up an independent committee to investigate the past year. Also read this 2015 article about it the forgotten mass murder in indonesia

Among the Indonesians murdered between October 1965 and March 1966 were members of the PKI, at the time the largest non-ruling communist party in the world, as well as trade unions and farmers’, women’s and youth organizations. These were connected to the PKI. The killings followed accusations made by Suharto, then a major general of the national army and later president, against the communists for a failed coup in 1965. In 1967, he seized power from Sukarno, the first president from Indonesia. During his speech, Joko Widodo also expressed remorse for eleven other violations that took place between 1965 and 2003, including the student protests against Soeharto in the late 1990s. In addition to students, many victims came from the Chinese minority community. Joko Widodo, Indonesia’s seventh president, promised reparations to the victims of these protests, but gave no further details on what should be done.

