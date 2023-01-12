New Brexit optimism may well be justified

Comment this story Comment

When Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took office in November promising stability, the last thing he needed on his plate of woes was a trade war with Europe. Although the UK-EU data deal announced on Tuesday is far from a comprehensive deal to resolve the Brexit standoff over Northern Ireland, it does make it much more likely.

To recap, Britain and the EU are at odds over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the provision of the Brexit Divorce Treaty that kept Northern Ireland in the EU’s single goods market so to avoid a hard border with Ireland. The deal resulted in a customs border on the Irish Sea which the UK says creates intolerable friction. The Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party collapsed the power-sharing executive over the issue, refusing to participate unless the protocol was dropped. Boris Johnson’s government was determined to play hardball. Invoking the doctrine of necessity, he drafted legislation to unilaterally nullify parts of the Protocol he disliked, a middle finger to treaty obligations. The EU has warned it will not negotiate with a gun on the table and has taken legal action against the UK for breaching its international treaty obligation.

Now, a deal isn’t certain, but it certainly seems in sight. Johnson’s shenanigans and Liz Truss’ missteps further damaged Britain’s international reputation and public finances. Britain is on track to be the worst performing economy in the G7 this year. Vladimir Putin’s invasion provided another reality check, his only thing is to demonize the EU in peacetime; it’s another when a real demon sends tanks into a European country.

There may also be more political space in Britain for a deal these days. Polls show a growing awareness among voters that Brexit has brought no discernable gains but huge costs in terms of trade frictions that Brexiters had dismissed as a fear of the project. Sunak had risked his career to back Johnson on Brexit and campaigned for the Conservative leadership on a promise to scrap some 4,000 EU legacy laws and pursue the Protocol Bill. But he’s also a pragmatist, not an ideologue, and staying that course would be suicidal.

Brexit has had economic, political and reputational costs for Britain. But if Sunak manages to secure a deal on Northern Ireland in the coming months, he has a chance to put UK-EU relations on a more positive footing and remove a stumbling block to relations closer with Washington.

At first glance, Tuesday’s agreement to share trade data seems like a small beer. The protocol itself allows the EU to request customs information on a shipment passing through a port in Northern Ireland; and in 2020 Michael Gove promised continuous remote access to five UK databases with real-time information. But the EU complained that access never came; without it, the EU could not carry out the risk assessments required by the protocol and therefore could not protect the single market. The lack of data sharing damaged trust and made further negotiations pointless.

Last year, the UK created a single access system from the various databases, finally providing real-time customs data on goods passing through Northern Ireland ports. Bloomberg reported that the EU suggested some improvements after a trial period over the past two months, but the change generally seems to have gone well.

But the remaining hurdles are also complex and politically charged. These include disagreements over agri-food controls, customs requirements and the role of the European Court of Justice. The EU has proposed an express lane to facilitate GB-NI trade, but insists suppliers must meet extensive customs requirements, while the UK wants a reduced burden on declared trusted traders.

Trust is the key ingredient to any broader deal and, as always, it will be the political hurdles that will prove the hardest to overcome. Conservative Party Brexiters are no longer all-powerful, but they can still create problems for the Prime Minister. The Tories are also wary that Nigel Farages Reform UK will seize on any deal to weed out Brexit voters, further damaging the Tories’ chances of closing the gap with Labour. If Sunak effectively withdraws or cancels the Protocol Bill (it contains a clause that would allow any UK-EU treaty to override its provisions) and abandons the promised bonfire of EU regulations, he will be accused of betraying the cause.

And any deal would have to be accepted by the Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party, whose one favorite word is no. Sunak, however, is a trade unionist’s worst nightmare; He is a numbers man who will remind them how much Northern Ireland earns from government grants.

There is the narrowest of airstrips, and it will take all sides to claim some kind of victory. The EU will twist and bend into a pretzel to change how the protocols work without abandoning the actual deal, even if it ultimately means expanding the negotiating mandate of European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovics like the UK Uni asked for it. He will not give up the role of the ECJ, he is, after all, the ultimate arbiter of the single market of which Northern Ireland is a part. But there may be ways to add flexibility to how trade disagreements are handled, which should reassure all but diehard Brexiters.

Will that be enough to get a deal on the line, let alone by April 10, the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland? There is reason for hope, but it will take all the persuasive power of the Sunaks. , and more, to get there.

