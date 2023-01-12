Has China acknowledged the failure of zero Covid?

Why did China end its zero Covid policy so abruptly? This question has baffled China watchers and even the Chinese people over the past month.

Over the past three years, the Chinese government has dictated the lives of its people to a degree not seen since the Cultural Revolution. Zero Covid was now part of Xi Jinping’s political legacy. It was presented as proof of the concern of socialisms for human life, compared to capitalist indifference. And yet, almost inexplicably, Covid zero ended pretty much overnight in early December.

For the very first time, the Chinese government seems to have admitted the real reason why the zero Covid was failing to control the Omicron variant. In October, new national cases continued to emerge, signs of rapid transmission became increasingly prominent, involving 31 provinces, regions and cities, with some regions recording new infections for about three months, and the social cost of control of the pandemic has increased, wrote Xinhua news agency on Sunday.

This revelation and others are part of a new timeline from state media, exposing the official narrative on the end of zero Covid. But even in this sanitized story, the powerlessness of the states against Omicron is clear if you read between the lines.

Even the Chinese Communist Party’s heavy hand could no longer keep the virus at bay

According to Xinhua, talks about opening up China (or in Chinese Communist Party parlance: optimizing control of the pandemic) took place as early as November, before mass protests rocked the country. On Nov. 10, 2022, as Beijing was in the depths of autumn, an extraordinary meeting began in Zhongnanhai, according to Xinhua, pulling back the curtain on the meetings in the secret compound where China’s top leaders work and live. It was during this meeting that the central leadership of the party took an important decision. For the first time, suggesting twenty optimization measures, sending the signal to the domestic and international level that China is proactively optimizing its anti-pandemic measures in a timely and appropriate manner. In other words, start opening up.

At this point, it was becoming increasingly clear that zero Covid was failing to control Omicron. Each day seemed to bring a new record number of daily cases (at least since the Shanghai spring surge). As of November 10, more than 800,000 people were in centralized quarantine facilities while millions more were under some sort of lockdown restriction. Chinese experts estimated the R rate for Omicron to be 21. Xinhua lightly writes that zero Covid is very difficult [to maintain] and the social costs of controlling the pandemic have increased. In other words, even the heavy hand of the Chinese Communist Party could no longer keep the virus at bay.

The so-called twenty optimizations landed a day later on November 11, including measures such as shortening the quarantine from ten to eight days. But the signal was not as clear as central leaders had hoped. Some parents were so afraid of Omicron that they withdrew their children from school in towns that opened up. Meanwhile, many local governments were worried, fearing they would be scapegoats if the central government changed its mind again. The northeast city of Shijiazhuang opened the most, only to close again after nine days as cases continued to rise. Nobody knew if zero Covid ended after all.

Then came the protests. The Chinese Communist Party has never explicitly recognized them, but echoing President Xi’s words in his New Year speech, Xinhua writes: In a country of 1.4 billion people, different people will have different demands. They will also have different views on the same issue, and later, at the end of November 2022, some members of the public raised awareness of the problems with certain regions’ lockdown measures and excessive bureaucracy and other control tactics. of the pandemic, which has caused great concern. .

According to Xinhua, China’s Covid Czar Sun Chunlan met with experts and representatives of the frontline occupations on Nov. 30 after the protests ended. They concluded that controlling the pandemic in China faces a new situation and a new mission. A week later, zero Covid was effectively over.

New Year’s Eve Sale: Save Over 60% Get whole years of The viewer from only 49 CLAIM





So it seems that between the virus and lockdown weariness, the CCP simply gave up. Infections were rising to a point that even stretched the limits of what an authoritarian regime with the resources of China could do. And while the CCP is clearly keen to downplay any impact the November protests might have had, the timeline suggests that those protests spurred the end of Covid zero, even though it was a path the government was already on. It is as much an admission of failure as we will get from Beijing, which is to say not much at all.