



US-designed artillery-fired cluster munitions were a key request made by Kyiv to Washington

According to a report released Wednesday in Foreign Police. Artillery-fired cluster munitions, designed by the United States, were a key request made by Kyiv to Washington. Ankara began transferring the weapons in November, current and former US and European officials told the US magazine. Called Dual Purpose Enhanced Conventional Munition (DPICM), the weapon is controversial. It is banned by more than 100 countries under the Convention on Cluster Munitions. Turkey and the United States are among the 16 countries that have not signed the international treaty and continue to manufacture weapons. However, US law prohibits exports of DPICM. Each canister of the cluster bomb disperses about 88 small bomblets, which can remain active on the battlefield for years, posing a danger to civilians. They are designed to destroy tanks by exploding into smaller submunitions. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, tried to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv. He recently had another round of phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Erdogan told Putin that a unilateral ceasefire was needed to strengthen peace efforts and create a “vision of an equitable solution”, the Turkish presidency said. For his part, Putin told Erdogan he was open to starting talks with Kyiv if Ukraine accepted the “new territorial realities”, the Kremlin said in a statement.

