PM Modi apologized to me in front of 150 people.

Darshan Dhaliwal said Prime Minister Modi apologized to him (Picture: Twitter/PTI) New Delhi: US businessman Darshan Dhaliwal, who was kicked out during a farmers’ protest, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologized to him in front of 150 people and says he made a big mistake . Dhaliwal was expelled from Delhi airport on October 23-24, 2021 for staging the biggest langar during the farmers’ protest. Now, almost two years later, on January 10, 2023, he received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award. He has been recognized for his contribution to corporate and community well-being. The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is the highest honor given to non-resident Indians, persons of Indian descent or an organization or institution established and run by them. PM Modi apologized to me: Darshan Dhaliwal Speaking to The Wire after receiving the award from President Draupadi Murmu during the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, Dhaliwal said the conversation took place in April 2022 when Prime Minister Modi received a Sikh delegation at his official residence in Delhi. The meeting Dhaliwal was referring to was called Sadbhavana: A Goodwill Gesture in April 2022, which was led by Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. I was unfazed when I was kicked out at the farmers’ protest and don’t have much to say even now. I am delighted to have received such an honor. I have always stayed with my community and will continue to serve them, he said. He claimed that Prime Minister Modi told him: Hum se galti ho gayi thi jo humne aap ko wapis bheja, aap ka baddapan hai ki hamare kehne par aap phir aye[Nous avons commis une erreur en vous expulsant mais vous avez bien voulu accepter notre invitation]. He added, PM Modi met me in front of 150 people at his residence.[Wecommittedamistakebydeportingyoubutyouweregracioustoacceptourinvitation)HeaddedPMModimetmeinfrontof150peopleathisresidence[Wecommittedamistakebydeportingyoubutyouweregracioustoacceptourinvitation)HeaddedPMModimetmeinfrontof150peopleathisresidence Recalling his deportation, Darshan Dhaliwal said immigration officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport gave him two options. I was told to either stop the langar and negotiate with the farmers or go back, he said. Does Darshan Dhaliwal support the issue of farmers? Speaking about his views on the protests, he said he decided to help farmers after seeing a video. He added that he was only doing social work even though the protests were political. Delhi Dhaliwal said, I was supporting the farmers for their stay and their food. I was not for the law or against them. I have nothing to do with it. He said the protest was political and he was only doing social work.

