New York lawyers who investigated Trump’s open law firm to oppose anti-democratic policies

NEW YORK Two senior prosecutors who led Manhattan District Attorneys’ investigation into Donald Trump’s business dealings say their new law firm will push back against the government’s anti-democratic policies.

Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz resigned from the Manhattan District Attorneys Office last year over a disagreement over how to proceed in the Trump case. They have since teamed up with attorney Michele Roberts, former executive director of the NBA Players Association, to run a pro bono law firm called the Free and Fair Litigation Group.

We are dealing with an entire national movement to roll back rights we have taken for granted for generations, Dunne said in a telephone interview Wednesday.

Free and Fair Litigation Group expects to engage in court battles involving issues including gun safety, voting rights and book ban efforts across the country.

In 2020, Dunne successfully argued in the Supreme Court to have Trump’s tax returns handed over to the prosecutors’ office. The investigation led to indictments against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to 15 counts, including tax evasion, and was sentenced to five months in prison on Tuesday. after testifying against the company. The company, which was convicted in December in a criminal tax evasion case, will be sentenced on Friday.

Trump’s bid for a second presidential term is too premature for a legal challenge, Dunne said, and if he is officially entered in the primary election, the Free and Fair Litigation Group could join other lawyers in suing the disputes.

Dunne, who served as general counsel under former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., said he and others have weighed ways to use the duties section’s 14th Amendment disqualification if Trump’s candidacy was going ahead despite Jan. 6. 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters. The 14th Amendment prohibits anyone who has engaged in an insurrection or rebellion from holding office in government.

Roberts said she was drawn to the nonprofit because of concerns like the passage of restrictive voting rights bills that impact black and low-income communities. Trump shouldn’t be ignored, but unfortunately he’s not the only problem, Roberts said.

Pomerantz, a former federal prosecutor, was unavailable for an interview Wednesday. In his resignation letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, he expressed frustration at what he believed to be new District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s reluctance to prosecute the ex-president.

Bragg took office in early 2022. Pomerantz and Dunne, appointed by Vance, resigned in February, less than two months after the new DA took office, over their disagreement with his approach.

Bragg has since recast the Trump investigative team. His spokeswoman Danielle Filson said Wednesday that the investigation was continuing.

