Indonesian president acknowledges past human rights abuses





Jakarta, Indonesia — Indonesian President Joko Widodo admitted on Wednesday that serious human rights violations have occurred across the country over the past decades and pledged to compensate victims and prevent such violations from happening again. in the future. In televised comments, Widodo acknowledged with a clear mind and sincere heart a total of 12 incidents categorized as gross human rights violations that occurred from the northernmost province of Aceh to the province further east in Papua between the 1960s and the early 2000s. Widodo’s remarks came a day before Human Rights Watch released its annual global report on human rights conditions in more than 100 countries and territories. I deeply regret this, said Widodo, accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Muhammad Mahfud and members of a group of academics, former military generals and activists that Widodo formed in August 2019. year to seek non-judicial resolutions to help relieve the nation of its historic burdens. The group aims to help support physical rehabilitation, social assistance, health care, scholarships and other assistance to victims of violence or their families which occurred primarily under the regime of dictator Suharto. We are trying to recover victims’ rights in a fair and wise way, without denying a judicial settlement, Widodo said, adding that he hopes the government’s efforts can heal the nation’s wounds. Southeast Asia’s largest and most populous country has a long and turbulent human rights history that includes massacres in 1965-66, also known as the Indonesian communist purge. The killings and civil unrest mainly targeted members of the Indonesian Communist Party, known by its Indonesian acronym PKI. Widodo also acknowledged the kidnapping and disappearance of anti-government activists between 1997 and 1998, which was later discovered to be the work of the army’s special forces command, known as Kopassus, directed at the time by Lieutenant General Prabowo Subianto, who is currently Defense Minister of Widodos. Subianto was discharged from military service for his role. After years of exile abroad, Subianto returned in 2004 to begin a political career. Widodo also acknowledged a shooting campaign against criminals in Jakarta and other major cities between 1982 and 1985, the torture of suspected rebels in Aceh in 1988-1989, a murderous raid against an Islamic community in Lampung in 1989, the murder of students and anti-government protesters in 1998, alleged anti-Chinese attacks and mass rapes in Jakarta and other major cities in 1998, and deadly raids on civilians in Wasior and Wamena in the province of Papua between 2001 and 2003. Human rights groups said they hoped Widodo’s decision would not pave the way for the cases to be closed or give impunity to their perpetrators. The protracted settlement of cases of serious human rights violations in the past has not only caused protracted suffering to the victims, but has also become a stumbling block for national political reconciliation for the government,” the Commission said. Asian Human Rights Council in a statement. The group urged Widodo to continue to seek truth and justice in all cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/indonesian-president-acknowledges-past-human-rights-abuses-96358839 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos