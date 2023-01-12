Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg quickly lands coveted dig at Rikers





Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg has been admitted to New York’s infamous Rikers prison. He is now in what one expert called Rikers’ “safest and nicest” unit. Weisselberg can use a cooking pot to heat the commissar’s soup and will likely get a job cooking. Loading Something is loading.

Donald Trump’s former CFO quickly landed a coveted bed in what one expert calls the best unit at New York’s infamous Rikers Island prison complex.

Allen Weisselberg was sentenced to five months at Rikers on Tuesday for leading a complex and lengthy payroll tax evasion scheme at the former president’s company.

“He’s in the safest and nicest area to serve at Rikers,” prison reform lawyer Five Mualimmak-Ak said of Weisselberg’s new dig at the complex’s west facility. .

Weisselberg’s quick assignment to the unit was announced Wednesday morning on the city’s Department of Corrections website.

West Institution only houses Rikers inmates serving sentences of less than a year, Malimmak-Ak said.

Weisselberg, 75, will have no contact with Rikers’ more dangerous general prison population, which includes inmates awaiting trial for murder and other serious violent crimes.

Lawyers and journalists have documented rampant violence and understaffing at the prison, with The New York Times reporting that gangs have forced inmates to participate in “fight nights”.

Weisselberg, 75, will live at West Facility in a small single cell or dormitory, Malimmak-Ak said. His inmates are considered so trustworthy and non-violent that they are allowed to share a cooking pot, used to heat water for the commissioner’s coffee, tea and soup mix, he said.

“In any other unit, that hot water would be a weapon,” he explained.

A dorm in the West Facility of Rikers, where the ex-CFO of Donald Trump’s real estate company is serving a 5-month sentence for masterminding a decade of payroll tax evasion. Five Mualimmak-Ak/Initiate

The former Trump Organization executive was successful in his admission and was assigned housing well within 24 hours of Tuesday’s tax evasion conviction in Manhattan state court, according to the corrections website.

Admission usually takes days, and sometimes up to a week, Malimmak-Ak said.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson declined to provide details on the admissions process or Weisselberg’s housing assignment.

During admission on Tuesday, Weisselberg, 75, had his fingerprints taken, underwent a medical examination and completed paperwork at a separate facility, the Eric M. Taylor Center, according to a source familiar with Weisselberg’s movements.

“He was dealt with relatively quickly,” compared to other detainees and detainees, said the source, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about his case.

The western facility is constructed of high-tech plastic fabric stretched over aluminum frames, according to the DOC website.

An exterior photo of the West Facility, the new home at Rikers Prison for Allen Weisselberg, former President Donald Trump’s longtime chief financial officer. Five Mualimmak-Ak/Initiate

Built in 1991, it is one of the newest buildings in the complex, the website says.

If he stays in that unit, Weisselberg will serve his 5-month, 100-day sentence with good behavior in what inmates call the modular buildings “the bubbles” built by the Utah-based Sprung Company.

Like all inmates serving time there, Weisselberg will have to work, most likely in the west facility’s kitchen or bakery, said Mualimmak-Ak, who in 2021 helped advocate against long-term solitary confinement in city ​​jails.

“It’s a smart move for corrections to put him there,” said Mualimmak-Ak, who works as a program director for LIFE Camp, a city-based nonprofit that helps young people. and families affected by violence.

“He won’t sleep next to someone facing 25 years for murder.”

